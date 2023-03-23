Graycliff, the summer home Frank Lloyd Wright designed in 1926 that overlooks Lake Erie, has acquired a bench Wright designed for the Derby property.

Wright designed few furniture pieces for the Graycliff estate, and the bench donated to the Graycliff Conservatory by a small group of local donors is one of them.

The cypress bench is 30 inches high, 72 inches wide and 20 inches deep. It's believed to have been situated in the entry foyer of Darwin and Isabelle Martin’s home.

The bench was purchased last December at an auction held in Chicago. It will be on view at Graycliff beginning April 2 as part of the standard or extended guided tour experience of the Wright-designed structures and grounds, along with the Ellen Biddle Shipman-designed gardens and landscape. Learn more and book a tour at experiencegraycliff.or