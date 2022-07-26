Grassroots group backs candidates and takes on Buffalo Common Council: 'Time to prepare to govern'

Last year, those leading Our City Action Buffalo organized volunteers and turned out voters to propel India Walton to a surprising mayoral primary win over the incumbent Byron Brown.

Though Walton eventually fell short in the general election, the group was just getting started.

And as this summer's Common Council redistricting fight has shown, it doesn't plan to fade away anytime soon.

Buffalo Common Council approves redrawn district boundaries; legal challenge looms The city’s redistricting process and product drew criticism from hundreds of residents organized by Our City Action Buffalo, but Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen stood by the new, redrawn map.

Members demonstrated, chanted and packed Common Council chambers in recent weeks opposing recently approved Common Council district boundaries they deemed gerrymandered while promoting their proposed boundaries as more racially equitable. Now the group has turned its attention to Brown, urging residents to call and urge him to veto the new boundaries. The group already is preparing a legal strategy if that doesn’t happen.

What's motivating Our City Action Buffalo, a group founded in 2020 as a nonprofit devoted exclusively to promoting social welfare?

“Recently, residents have voiced their opinions that they do not believe that Mayor Byron Brown or the Buffalo Common Council are responsive to their ideas or opinions, they feel dismissed and disrespected. And lied to. Brown with taxes, the Council with redistricting,” said Our City Action Buffalo spokesman Harper Bishop.

The group bills itself as a “multiracial organization that builds power through grassroots political organizing” and it intends to be a force in city politics.

Not everyone views the group positively, especially after the back-and-forth over redistricting.

“This process has been hijacked by this fake group who pretends to represent the people, but they don’t because they’ve not incorporated or included the people in their map," said Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. "So what they’re accusing us of – as far as gerrymandering – they can be accused of.

“This group of socialists are trying to disenfranchise voters," Wingo added. "They’re trying to create a map that benefits their interests. They don’t care about the people really.”

Our City Action Buffalo was born out of Our City Buffalo, a nonprofit founded in 2017 in response to the state's Buffalo Billion economic development program, which the group felt threatened to gentrify and displace communities of color, poor and working-class people. Our City Buffalo also focused on housing, policing, education and transportation. Those behind the Our City Buffalo effort became increasingly dissatisfied with the response to those issues, including the murder of George Floyd, policing in Buffalo, the lack of affordable housing crisis and cuts in public transportation, said Bishop.

“People decided that it was time to prepare to govern," Bishop said. "That’s when Our City Action Buffalo was founded.”

Built to run candidates

Our City Action Buffalo touted its strength in its recent endorsement of Jennifer Mecozzi for re-election to the Board of Education's West District in the November election.

“Our City Action Buffalo has built the infrastructure to be able to run School Board members, to be able to run Common Council candidates, and to support a movement of progressive, forward-thinking candidates who will co-govern with the people of Buffalo,” according to the endorsement.

Mecozzi was picked to be a member of Walton’s team of advisers to guide her through decision-making in a possible transition into City Hall.

The endorsement was a restatement of a pledge Walton made in June 2021 as she basked in her surprising primary win over Brown. Walton put elected officeholders in City Hall on notice with her promise to "support the next generation of progressive candidates that are going to come into leadership."

Walton has been a leading voice in Our City Action Buffalo. Maria Ta is board president. Other directors are Niagara District resident Ariel Aberg-Riger; Courtney Freidline, who worked on Walton’s campaign last year; and Amanda Crotty, who identified herself to The Buffalo News in September 2020 as an organizer of a Black Lives Matter march in North Buffalo. Communications Coordinator Leighton Jones and Bishop receive small stipends, Bishop said.

The group has several hundred members and supporters active at any given moment, Bishop said.

“OCAB's structure is such that a leadership team functions as the organization's steering committee and includes members from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and represents five of the nine councilmanic districts,” Bishop said

For the redistricting campaign, several community-based organizations in Buffalo signed on to help the organization, including PUSH Buffalo, Cooperation Buffalo, SURJ Buffalo and Our City Buffalo coalition members like Justice for Migrant Families. The Working Families Party WNY Chapter and Roots Action also endorsed Our City Action Buffalo's alternative redistricting plan, Bishop said.

Showing its mettle

It remains to be seen for how long the group will keep fighting the redistricting plan approved by the Common Council.

After the unanimous Council vote approving it, the group began putting pressure on Brown.

“Next up: Let the mayor know you want him to veto the Common Council’s current map when it comes to him,” the organization said on its website. “Call up Mayor Byron W. Brown and tell him to veto the Council's gerrymandered maps.”

The organization is also soliciting donations for a legal fund.

Brown still must hold a public meeting and approve the Council's map before the process is complete.

“So in theory, there’s a chance that we can flip Byron Brown and have him veto this," said local attorney Adam Bojak, who volunteers with Our City Action Buffalo.

But given the Council's unanimous vote, "now the Common Council has enough votes to override his veto,” he said.

If Brown signs the Council’s map or the Council overrides his veto, putting it into law, “that is when at that moment a lawsuit could be filed,” Bojak said.

Whatever happens, the organization appeared to rattle the Council’s approval process.

Through social media, the group urged supporters to deluge their Council members with phone calls to pressure city lawmakers to reject the Council’s amended map.

Dozens showed up to City Hall for the vote, and once inside, they shouted “No!” as Common Council members unanimously approved a redrawn council district map and began to file out of the chambers. Then they recited written statements and chants disparaging to Council members.

The group rejects the criticism from Wingo, who labeled it "a fake group" that pushed for a new Council "map that benefits their interests."

Our City Action Buffalo maintains there was no political motivation behind the boundaries it proposed, which called for eliminating the Fillmore District and creating a unified Allentown/Elmwood District.

"We didn’t gerrymander anything,” Russell Weaver, a geographer and volunteer who helped develop Our City Action Buffalo’s alternative map, has said. “We just combined neighborhoods. The (Our City Action Buffalo) districts are drawn around planning neighborhoods. We just combined neighborhoods in a different way.”

“Why would we create a district custom made for India Walton in a place where she doesn't live and a place that turned on her in last year’s General Election,” Weaver tweeted recently.

“Moreover, residents can’t gerrymander. We don’t have decision-making power,” Bishop said.

“There’s no political motivation behind it,” Bishop said. “As currently drawn, Fillmore is a case study in gerrymandering.”