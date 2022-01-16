Grass Island habitat project a win for birds, a loss for boaters

But Craig Witt, president of the Western New York Personal Water Craft Owners, said he found during the 2021 boating season that boaters were avoiding Grass Island.

"There's big rock barricades up there now. It really pushed everybody out quite a way, where everybody's in deeper water now," Witt said. "I think visually, it's much less desirable. The area was kind of beautiful before. The rock wall kind of blocks the grass."

He said boaters and jet-skiers looking for other anchorages headed for Burnt Ship Bay on the west shore of Grand Island last summer. Others went between the barricades and Grass Island, "which caused some chatter in some local Facebook groups, people saying 'You can't fix stupid,' that kind of thing. It's keeping the large vessels out of there."

But environmentalists are largely happy with the project – "thrilled," said Emily Root, director of ecological programs at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

"The enhancement and protection of unique coastal wetland and shoreline habitat is crucial to restoring important ecosystems that have been greatly reduced and degraded within the river corridor and achieves significant progress towards delisting the Niagara River as an Area of Concern," Root said.

"The return of robust purple martin populations to the river is a great indicator of the success of these efforts and clear need for this type of work within the Niagara River Corridor," she said.

