Grass Island habitat project a win for birds, a loss for boaters

The construction of concrete barriers to protect Grass Island in the Niagara River has helped lure birds back to the marshy site off Grand Island.
But boaters, who had their doubts about the project all along, say it has spoiled one of the best anchorages in the river.
Grass Island is a partially submerged marshland a short distance off Buckhorn Island State Park, on the north shore of Grand Island. The 13.5-acre site is shaped like a lobster, complete with "claws" at the eastern end.
The site's shallow water had long made it a popular spot for recreational boaters to anchor and party.
But Grass Island also was deemed a key stopover on the migratory route of purple martins, birds that spend one or two weeks there during the period from May to August before heading for South America.
“This is a local phenomenon, which indicates the importance of this unique habitat along their migration path," said Mark Filipski, coordinator of the Niagara River Area of Concern for the state Department of Environmental Conservation. "The available habitat, and opportunity to feed, is necessary to the survival of these birds.”
A North American bird survey estimated that purple martin populations fell 37% from 1966 to 2015.
“Purple martins provide great wildlife watching opportunities for park visitors, and the large numbers of purple martins are a sign that our efforts to restore the Niagara River and surrounding lands are working," said Mark V. Mistretta, regional director of State Parks.
In an effort to protect their habitat, a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative project was authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and carried out during 2021 by State Parks.
The project, part of a $5.5 million package that included several locations, added new rock reefs north and west of Grass Island. Landfill, root wads and aquatic vegetation off the "lobster claws" were also among the additions.
State officials said this would protect fish and bird habitat while allowing boaters to anchor on the sandy bottom in water about the same depth it was before.
The state has modified its plans for rock reef barriers near Grass Island to protect the fish and bird habitat from erosion, but boaters who like to anchor there in summer are still unhappy.
But boaters beefed because the original plan for the east end called for a reef 250 feet from the island, which would have ended recreational access.
State Parks changed the distance to 50 feet from the island, which they thought might save the anchorage.
But Craig Witt, president of the Western New York Personal Water Craft Owners, said he found during the 2021 boating season that boaters were avoiding Grass Island.
"There's big rock barricades up there now. It really pushed everybody out quite a way, where everybody's in deeper water now," Witt said. "I think visually, it's much less desirable. The area was kind of beautiful before. The rock wall kind of blocks the grass."
He said boaters and jet-skiers looking for other anchorages headed for Burnt Ship Bay on the west shore of Grand Island last summer. Others went between the barricades and Grass Island, "which caused some chatter in some local Facebook groups, people saying 'You can't fix stupid,' that kind of thing. It's keeping the large vessels out of there."
But environmentalists are largely happy with the project – "thrilled," said Emily Root, director of ecological programs at Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.
"The enhancement and protection of unique coastal wetland and shoreline habitat is crucial to restoring important ecosystems that have been greatly reduced and degraded within the river corridor and achieves significant progress towards delisting the Niagara River as an Area of Concern," Root said.
"The return of robust purple martin populations to the river is a great indicator of the success of these efforts and clear need for this type of work within the Niagara River Corridor," she said.