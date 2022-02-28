Grants awarded to three Buffalo groups to help improve public spaces

Project for Public Spaces has awarded $40,000 grants to three Buffalo nonprofits.
The three recipients – Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Buffalo Central Terminal and Buffalo Urban Development Corp. – were chosen for the "community placemaking grants" over projects in Kansas City and Nashville. They're funded by General Motors, which focuses on cities where it has manufacturing plants. The idea behind the grants is to help transform underperforming public spaces or help create new ones that serve historically marginalized communities.
Buffalo Heritage Carousel, which opened in May 2021, is considering using its grant to introduce solar-powered benches. They would allow people to charge their phones and work remotely while enjoying views of the carousel and Lake Erie.
"This grant provides a way to create community on the boardwalk and extend the bond formed by the carousel inside to the outdoors," said Carmina el-Behairy, Buffalo Heritage Carousel's executive director.
The grant for the Central Terminal helps to advance its plan to use the large lawn around the buildings for community use. That idea was developed in 2020 as part of the Central Terminal Restoration Corp.'s master plan for reuse of the art deco railroad station that saw its last train 43 years ago.
"We have such a huge space that we have to figure out early activation, similar to Canalside, with the Project for Public Space's 'lighter, cheaper, quicker' approach," said Executive Director Monica Pellegrino Faix, referring to simple, low-cost solutions used to generate public interest.
The different uses, she said, "will make it welcome and inviting and functional."
The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. plans to use its grant to improve a stretch of Ellicott Street next to Buffalo and Erie County Central Library, where apartments and a food market have recently opened.
Preliminary ideas include using paint, planters, benches and traffic calming measures to enhance the site, where a portion of the library also hangs over the street.
"This grant will help us to create a vibrant, accessible space that elevates the heart of our city and connects people in a meaningful way, said Brandye Merriweather, the nonprofit's president.
"One of the great things about these three projects is how different they were," said Nate Storring, deputy executive director of Project for Public Spaces.
"The Buffalo Heritage Carouel brings its unique asset of being solar powered and connecting the history of industry in a sustainable way," Storring said. "You have the Buffalo Central Terminal project that is in a majority Black neighborhood and is seeking to reuse an amazing building while taking a community-building approach.
"And then you have Ellicott Street, which is a thoroughfare and has the potential to be a great space for people to hang out and come together in close proximity to the public library," he said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.