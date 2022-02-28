Grants awarded to three Buffalo groups to help improve public spaces

"We have such a huge space that we have to figure out early activation, similar to Canalside, with the Project for Public Space's 'lighter, cheaper, quicker' approach," said Executive Director Monica Pellegrino Faix, referring to simple, low-cost solutions used to generate public interest.

The different uses, she said, "will make it welcome and inviting and functional."

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. plans to use its grant to improve a stretch of Ellicott Street next to Buffalo and Erie County Central Library, where apartments and a food market have recently opened.

Preliminary ideas include using paint, planters, benches and traffic calming measures to enhance the site, where a portion of the library also hangs over the street.

"This grant will help us to create a vibrant, accessible space that elevates the heart of our city and connects people in a meaningful way, said Brandye Merriweather, the nonprofit's president.

"One of the great things about these three projects is how different they were," said Nate Storring, deputy executive director of Project for Public Spaces.