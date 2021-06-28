Grants allow Explore & More to be open additional days, hire staff

The rebound has begun at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Museum.

A $250,000 grant arrived in May from KeyBank in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, jumpstarting the museum's recovery from its pandemic woes.

+3 Hit hard by pandemic, Canalside attractions seek help The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum are running out of money.

"It was a game-changer for us," said Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More's CEO.

The money allowed the museum to hire four educational staffers and fill four administrative positions.

The museum is also using the money to extend its days of operation to Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. And the museum is expected to open Tuesdays beginning July 12 for campers and other groups, with Sunday openings expected later in the summer.

$500,000 grant announced for Explore & More Children's Museum Explore & More Children’s Museum is now $500,000 closer to meeting its fundraising goal for the new museum coming to Canalside. KeyBank and its partner, First Niagara Foundation, on Thursday announced the donation toward construction of the four-story museum. “It is through the generosity of KeyBank and many others that this community will see this remarkable facility completed this

In January, Urbanczyk warned that Explore & More could run out of money by March, saying, "we're desperate at this point." The pandemic prompted the museum to slash more than half of its staff, open the museum only three days a week and put in place Covid-19 safety protocols as attendance plummeted.

But the museum, which raises 98% of its funds, kept its doors open with the help of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program and local businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month