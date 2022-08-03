Grant will start restoration effort for another part of Buffalo's maritime heritage

A Preserve New York grant of $14,000 will get the restoration effort started on another part of Buffalo's maritime heritage, the Buffalo Lighthouse Association reported.

The money will pay for a historic structures report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station at the south entrance to Buffalo Harbor.

"We are nearing completion of efforts to restore the exterior of the lighthouse," Lighthouse Association president Mike Vogel said, "and this study will be the basis for the next major stage of our million-dollar preservation project."

Vogel noted that the fog signal building once was the U.S. Lighthouse Service's foghorn testing station for the Great Lakes and a support building for a Marconi tower that was the first radio station in the Great Lakes region.

"Severe lake storms, especially in the last three years, have sent waves crashing through that building," Vogel said. He added that the roof, which supports giant reflectors and foghorn trumpets, also has been damaged by vandals and the weather.