The sunroom at the Mansion at Knox Farm sustained heavy water damage over a decade ago, and has been sealed off from the rest of the venue since that time.

Thanks to a $75,000 state grant requested by the Friends of Knox Farm State Park, the loggia will be restored to its original beauty, create additional gathering space for guests and add value to rentals. The Mansion at Knox Farm is celebrating its 10th year as a wedding and events venue.

The matching grant came from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program. The Friends of Knox Farm State Park received an additional $50,000 in matching funds last year from Erie County, to give the project a $125,000 total budget.

“Restoring the loggia at The Mansion at Knox represents the culmination of a twelve-year commitment by The Friends of Knox Farm State Park to preserve The Knox Estate summer home and make it available to the public," said Kathleen York, the group's executive director.

The grants from the state and county, she said, help the volunteer organization "continue our mission to preserve and promote the unique character and historic beauty of Knox Farm State Park for the community and for generations to come.”