Grant to establish crisis response center in southern Erie and Wyoming counties

Spectrum Health and Human Services received a $4 million Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Expansion Grant to establish the agency’s first 24-hour Crisis Response Center in southern Erie County and in Wyoming County.

The grant will allow Spectrum to expand its onsite and mobile therapy unit services. Grant awards from the Erie County Department of Mental Health, Wyoming County Department of Mental Health and OASAS were used last year to purchase two outfitted mobile units to serve rural communities where services and transportation are limited.

The goal is to be readily available for people and families in need and avoid the emergency room and hospital if possible.

The Spectrum Springville Counseling Center houses the Crisis Center in Erie County and its Wyoming County Counseling Center in Warsaw serves as that county’s crisis services hub.

Spectrum Health expected to add 25 new staff members to provide expansion grant services to join the existing 400 staff members providing services throughout most of the region and part of the Finger Lakes. Visit shswny.org for more information.

