Grant helps Compeer teach teen mental health first aid

Compeer of Greater Buffalo, a nonprofit, nonclinical social service agency that promotes positive mental health through meaningful friendships, recently received a $25,000 grant to provide teen mental health first aid training to 280 girls attending three regional high schools.

The grant also includes funds to support a mentoring program that promotes positive mental health for students. It was provided by the Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Like first aid and CPR, teen mental health first aid teaches young people in grades 10 through 12 how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders among their friends and peers.

The training gives teens the skills to have supportive conversations with their friends and get a responsible and trusted adult to intervene, if necessary.

Compeer has trained more than 5,000 people in Western New York since 2014 in mental health first aid and offers training throughout the community. Learn more at compeerbuffalo.org or by calling 883-3331.

