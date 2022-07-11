 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grant funds improvements to Sloan park

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Griffith Park in Sloan is in store for new sidewalks and resurfacing of tennis, basketball and hockey courts as part of a $140,000 state grant secured by Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster. 

All but $60,000 of the grant will be used for the park improvements. 

“This funding for our ball courts and summer programming will go a long way toward helping Sloan reach its full potential,” Sloan Mayor Thomas Ferrucci said.

Sloan firefighters will receive $45,000 toward the purchase of new hoses, a thermal imager to help locate hot spots and potential victims, and a Jaws of Life tool to extricate crash victims from automobile wrecks.

The remaining $15,000 will support Sloan’s community events and free summer concert series, ensuring the tradition will continue in future years. 

“I’m thrilled to announce new funding that will improve public amenities in the Village of Sloan, ensure the continuation of beloved summer programming, and help first responders save lives,” Wallace said in a release.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Watch Now: Related Video

New poll shows gun owners want more restrictions but lack trust in government

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News