Grant funds improvements to Sloan park

Griffith Park in Sloan is in store for new sidewalks and resurfacing of tennis, basketball and hockey courts as part of a $140,000 state grant secured by Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster.
All but $60,000 of the grant will be used for the park improvements.
“This funding for our ball courts and summer programming will go a long way toward helping Sloan reach its full potential,” Sloan Mayor Thomas Ferrucci said.
Sloan firefighters will receive $45,000 toward the purchase of new hoses, a thermal imager to help locate hot spots and potential victims, and a Jaws of Life tool to extricate crash victims from automobile wrecks.
The remaining $15,000 will support Sloan’s community events and free summer concert series, ensuring the tradition will continue in future years.
“I’m thrilled to announce new funding that will improve public amenities in the Village of Sloan, ensure the continuation of beloved summer programming, and help first responders save lives,” Wallace said in a release.