Grant establishing program to help new parents in Niagara Falls

A $200,000 grant is helping Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center establish the city's first community-based doula program, hospital officials announced.
The funding, provided by a Blue Fund grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, will support the training and certification of four doulas, who will provide physical and emotional assistance to parents during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.
Working under the newly established Every Woman and Child Counts program, they are expected to serve more than 150 expectant parents in Niagara County with health concerns. A part-time transport community health worker also will be hired to help clients who need rides to appointments.
For more information, call Eileen Kineke at 716-278-4274 or email Eileen.Kineke@nfmmc.org.