A $480,000 federal grant was announced Friday by Rep. Brian Higgins to help Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper involve the public in monitoring waterways that include Lake Erie's eastern basin.

The project calls for citizen science volunteers and a STEM-based mentorship with Buffalo Public School students who would be able to earn State University at Buffalo credit to monitor waterways, including Lake Erie's eastern basin. That includes gathering data on how combined sewer overflows contribute to E. coli contamination and seiche events compromise shoreline resiliency. A seiche occurs when winds push water to one direction causing a standing wave.

“We’ve made progress in improving Western New York waterways, but protection of clean water is an ongoing public responsibility,” Higgins said in a statement. “Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is recognized nationally for its leadership and with this funding we can further engage residents as partners in supporting waterways and shorelines that are healthy, protected, resilient, and contributing to a vibrant community.”

The three-year effort was funded by Higgins through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.