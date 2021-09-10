Grandfather arrested, accused of attacking three staff members at Roosevelt Academy

A grandfather was arrested after he reportedly became abusive to three staff members at Roosevelt Academy School 65, according to a spokeswoman for Buffalo Public Schools.

According to statement released by spokeswoman Elena Cala, an order of protection was filed against the assailant, who also is barred from entering the school building or being on school property.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore on Friday issued a statement that said an assistant principal was "seriously injured" by a grandfather of a student who became irate over what he perceived as the lack of safety protocols for Covid-19 in place at the school.

The suspect's name was not released.

Afterward, Rumore issued a statement calling for calm and understanding in the midst of many challenges facing the school employees, parents and students as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A life-threatening virus, the severe shortage of school personnel, school bus drivers, and critical life-saving protocols are but a few challenges," Rumore said.