Grand jury clears Niagara Falls officers of wrongdoing in shooting

A Niagara County grand jury has chosen not to indict two Niagara Falls police officers who video showed shot a man behind a Rite Aid in the city's LaSalle neighborhood.
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Niagara County Courthouse.
Police released about 30 seconds of the video, which showed Reginald D. Barnes pull a knife and charge at an officer who had just deployed his Taser.
“The body-cam footage captured in vivid detail what those officers were facing that day,” Seaman said. “I believe the grand jury found it extremely helpful.”
Lt. Joseph Scibilia and Officer Gregory Paul responded to a report of a suspicious person when they encountered Reginald D. Barnes, 29, of Niagara Falls, on June 3.
According to body camera footage, Barnes pulled away from an officer, was hit with a taser, then charged one of the officers with a knife. The officers then fired their service weapons at Barnes.
The grand jury determined that the officers were justified in their use of force. Both officers returned to duty after previously being on administrative leave.
"It's more than just stressful, it's overwhelming at times for them," said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso. "This is something that those officers will deal with for the rest of their lives."
Seaman said everyone involved in the case was given the opportunity to testify before the grand jury, though he said he would not reveal specifics about who testified or what they said.
Barnes was recently released from the intensive care unit at Erie County Medical Center. He is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer for attempting to assault Paul and Officer Domenic Senese. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Barnes is also charged with felony aggravated family offense, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Tuesday morning and held without bail.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino spoke at the news conference to assure the public about the transparency of the investigation.
"I believe that our activity in this case to get the facts accurate allowed us together with the body camera footage to be transparent to provide the media with the clearest and best information available," he said.
