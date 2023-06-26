Grand Island's Golden Age Center will receive $85,000 in federal funding that will allow the town to pay for lasting improvements to the senior center, Rep. Brian Higgins and town Supervisor John Whitney announced Monday.

The funding was secured by Higgins in the 2023 federal budget. It builds on the $61,000 in federal Community Block Grant funding previously designated to Grand Island through the Erie County Community Development Consortium, to make the project, estimated to cost $910,000, possible.

"This funding will provide a comfortable, safe and healthy environment for all seniors, staff and community members visiting the Golden Age Center," Higgins said in a statement.

The 69-year-old Golden Age Center on Whitehaven Road is in need of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which also will require professional asbestos abatement.

The center, which serves town residents aged 50 and older, operates a number of services and special events, including nutrition, transportation, social activities, education and fitness programs.

