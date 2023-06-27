Hollis Busch calls the West River Shoreline Trail on Grand Island “wonderful” to walk her two dogs: It’s new, offers views of the Niagara River and sits just across the street from her Grand Island home.

There’s just one tiny problem: ticks. Busch said she usually finds two of the parasitic arachnids on each of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels after every trip along the trail.

It’s a new problem she attributes to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s decision to regularly mow most of the grass around the trail and the adjoining median – but not all of it.

“It’s a lot of grass that gets very tall, that holds a lot of ticks and mosquitoes and mice,” said Busch, who has lived along the West River for 11 years. “And it’s rather unsightly.”

The state implemented the plan “to save taxpayer money, reduce fossil fuel usage, decrease noise impacts” and protect a “critical” habitat for numerous species, a spokesperson said in a statement.

But the idea is not a popular one among some residents who live across the street from the tall grass. They say it harbors mice and rodents, blocks their views of the river, lowers property values and creates piles of beige grass clippings that make the neighborhood look “unkempt.”

And after years of back and forth with the state, the West River Homeowners Association is getting elected officials involved. The Grand Island Town Board unanimously passed a resolution in early June calling on State Parks to “remove the ‘high mow’ areas” along the trail.

“If the folks from the New York Parks had this in their front yard or next door to them, they would probably raise ... you get the point,” Council Member Mike Madigan, who put forward the resolution, said before the vote. “They wouldn’t be happy.”

State Parks adopted an 80/20 mow plan for the grass surrounding the West River Trail, a state park, in 2021. Under that plan, the state “low mows” 80% of the grass to keep it between 4 and 6 inches and “high mows” the remainder to 8 inches when it reaches 2 feet. The plan includes an 8-to-10-foot “buffer” along the trail that is mowed regularly, a spokesperson for State Parks said.

The agency had originally proposed high mowing 50% of the grass but settled on 20% after feedback from residents. One state official described the 80/20 plan as “more than accommodating” in a 2021 email to a resident.

But that concession didn’t earn the plan much, if any, goodwill from residents, many of whom mowed the grass around the then-parkway before it became a recreational trail. In a survey of its members conducted by the West River HOA, 226 of the 232 who responded said they opposed any high mow areas.

And many residents say State Parks hasn’t abided by the plan. Joe Short, a West River homeowner of six years, measured some of the designated high mow areas in early June; they were well over 3 feet tall.

“If you drive down West River Road, it looks abandoned,” he said.

But appearance aside, the ticks are what seems most bothersome to residents. Of the eight Grand Islanders who spoke in opposition to the 80/20 plan at the Town Board’s June 5 meeting, Short and four others said they had found ticks on themselves and their pets.

“The state inadvertently has set up a perfect dining table for ticks,” said James Mazza, a West River resident of 39 years. “They’re there for food, and their food is blood.”

Tick bites can spread illnesses like Lyme disease, which is usually treatable with antibiotics, although some patients may experience Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) for upward of six months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both the CDC and state Health Department recommend keeping grass short to prevent tick bites.

But an increasing tick population isn’t unique to the West River Trail; the number of adult deer ticks collected in Erie County by public health officials has increased sharply between 2020 and 2022, as has the tick population density, according to data from the state Health Department.

That’s why Elaine O’Neill doesn’t think the 80/20 mowing plan is responsible for the new ticks in her neighborhood. She’s one of the only West River residents to publicly voice support for the 80/20 mowing plan, calling it “ecologically mindful.”

“People consider (the trail) their front lawn. I’ve always felt that I live on the edge of a park,” O’Neill said of the West River Trail. “When I have people come from out of town, they think what we have is glorious.”

But O’Neill’s neighbors disagree. West River HOA members say they will also advocate for the removal of invasive plant species that block their view of the river and the removal of portable toilets from the trail.

“We’re going to continue the fight as long as we live here,” Short said.

News Staff Reporter Stephen Watson contributed to this report.