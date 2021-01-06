Grand Islander feels 'absolutely justified' participating in assault on Capitol

For longtime conservative activist Jul Thompson of Grand Island, participating in Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol was "absolutely justified" because the justice system did not recognize claims of "massive fraud" associated with the 2020 presidential election. The violence erupted even though judges and elections officials of both parties have repeatedly found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have affected the outcome of the presidential race.
Thompson spoke to The Buffalo News by cellphone near the reflecting pool of the Capitol late Wednesday after traveling with two busloads of people from the Buffalo area to Washington on Wednesday. She said she attempted to climb a wall outside the historic edifice – even as police attempted to repel them. She said 16 members of the group breached the wall.
Thompson said she and her group were unaware of the fatal shooting that took place inside the Capitol or injuries reportedly sustained by protestors and law enforcement alike in a lawless situation that continued into the evening Wednesday, though she indicated "conservatives do not like to resort to violence."
"A friend and I walked to the Ellipse ... where a whole lot of people just kept pushing," she said. "People were tearing down the barricade and then climbed over the wall. That's when I got pepper sprayed ... and gagged so hard I had to leave."
Still, Thompson said she stayed in the general area to help others scale a Capitol wall.
"There were some kids debating whether to go [over], and I said to them 'Get ... up there,' " she said, continuing to recount her experiences during a day of unprecedented violence and disruption of congressional proceedings attempting to certify the November election of Democratic Joe Biden over President Trump.
Thompson said she belongs to a group called Buffalo Monticello, that has succeeded the Tea NY tea party group in which she and her husband, Rus, emerged as leaders several years ago. She organized about 110 Buffalo-area residents to make the bus trip to Washington, she said; she believes the election "math" never made sense.
"We would like all the courts to see the evidence of massive fraud and election interference. They blame Trump for a whole lot less," she said. "We'd love to have them consider the evidence but they refuse to do it. If they saw the evidence they would have no choice but to rule for Trump."
Dozens of election challenges lodged by the president or his allies have been reviewed by courts and dismissed, including challenges that reached the U.S. Supreme Court – which includes three Trump appointees. Despite those dismissals, Thompson said the only way to register the complaints of her group was through the means employed Wednesday.