Grand Islander feels 'absolutely justified' participating in assault on Capitol

Still, Thompson said she stayed in the general area to help others scale a Capitol wall.

"There were some kids debating whether to go [over], and I said to them 'Get ... up there,' " she said, continuing to recount her experiences during a day of unprecedented violence and disruption of congressional proceedings attempting to certify the November election of Democratic Joe Biden over President Trump.

Thompson said she belongs to a group called Buffalo Monticello, that has succeeded the Tea NY tea party group in which she and her husband, Rus, emerged as leaders several years ago. She organized about 110 Buffalo-area residents to make the bus trip to Washington, she said; she believes the election "math" never made sense.

"We would like all the courts to see the evidence of massive fraud and election interference. They blame Trump for a whole lot less," she said. "We'd love to have them consider the evidence but they refuse to do it. If they saw the evidence they would have no choice but to rule for Trump."