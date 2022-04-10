Grand Island sues River Oaks Marina over 'dangerous conditions'

The Town of Grand Island filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to stop River Oaks Marina from opening for the season if repairs are not made to clear up safety violations outlined by town building inspectors.

The most pressing violations – which the town had given the marina until April 1 to address – include loose and rotted dock boards and underneath wood supports that could cause someone to trip or even fall through the dock, according to the town.

In its lawsuit, the town said it gave the marina "multiple opportunities to remedy the dangerous and defective conditions" but the marina failed to do so. Allowing the marina to open would expose the public to "serious safety hazards and dangerous conditions" that the marina has allowed to persist, according to the lawsuit.

"In its current state, the marina is unfit for human occupancy and constitutes a hazard to its occupants or to the public," according to the lawsuit.

Attorney Steven Cohen, who represents the marina at 3001 E. River Road, accused town officials of retaliating against the marina because of a notice of claim it filed against the town last month over the dispute.

The repairs sought by the town have not been made yet at the marina, which is scheduled to open for the season next week, Cohen said.

"No, they haven't been resolved," Cohen said of the requested repairs. "But we put together a comprehensive plan a year ago – well, my client did – that laid out exactly what the schedule would be for repairing everything. But when my client served the Town of Grand Island with a notice of claim, they were seeking to retaliate, so they just took this extraordinary measure."

In a March 30 letter to the marina's legal counsel, an attorney representing the town said the marina's owner was advised in a Feb. 2 letter of the dozen notices of violation outlined by the town building department.

"But despite nearly two months having passed from your client’s acknowledged receipt of the ... letter, and with the first due date of our extended/staggered compliance schedule only days away, the town has received no assurance that any progress (let alone substantial progress) has been made towards completing the necessary repairs or addressing the health and safety issues identified in any of the 12 notices of violation," wrote attorney Joel J. Terragnoli, who represents the town.

Such notices of violation issued by the town usually require repairs to be made within 30 days. But the town proposed a staggered repair schedule, with the more serious deficiencies to be fixed by April 1 and some lesser violations abated between May 1 and June 1.

In an email exchange with the town's lawyer, marina owner James Maloney objected to the town's characterization of conditions at the marina.

Hundreds of hours have been spent maintaining the marina, Maloney said, and for the town to refer to it as unmaintained "is simply inaccurate and unfair."

Maloney also said the deficient and unsafe conditions the town cited at the marina last year had been resolved.

"Anyone reading your letter would be given the impression that we did nothing after the first inspection," Maloney replied to the law firm representing the town.

The marina had contacted a town building inspector to schedule a reinspection of the marina on Sept. 29, 2021, after an Aug. 25 inspection was conducted.

Maloney said many of the inspector's concerns had been addressed.

"Before leaving that day, he said he would call us after the marina was closed to put together a plan for the spring. He never followed through," Maloney added.

The law firm's March 30 letter to the marina's legal counsel said the town is entitled to prevent the marina from opening if it remains in an unsafe condition.

The repairs the town seeks include repairing the dock entrance and steel frame, installing additional flotation devices underneath the docks to properly support the weight of those accessing the boat slip, and installing portable fire extinguishers throughout the marina and the docks.

