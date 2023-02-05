Grand Island officials are joining the chorus voicing concern over Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by phasing out gas appliances in new construction projects throughout New York State.

If passed, the plan from the Climate Action Council would phase out the use of natural gas in homes and commercial buildings across New York in a bid to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050.

Grand Island Councilman Christian Bahleda said he appreciates the fact that Hochul is trying to move the state toward non-reliance on fossil fuels. However, he doesn’t believe the current infrastructure can support the proposition. Bahleda will open a discussion during Monday’s Town Board workshop about a resolution pertaining to the new proposal.

“As you can see in California and Texas, they have rolling blackouts, and they have issues where there’s just not enough infrastructure to support an all-electric world,” he said. “Where I stand, it’s a great theory. However, the application of it is just not sustainable at this time, and if the state of New York would like to move to a world where they are natural-gas free, I need to see some type of sustainment, and I need to see better infrastructure. I need to see a better grid that could support this movement moving forward.”

Monday’s conversation on the state’s proposal will be the first of several discussions by the Grand Island Town Board that may lead to a formal resolution, Bahleda said, though no resolution will be passed at the 6 p.m. work session in Town Hall.

“We’ll discuss it, and most likely it will be in two weeks before we actually pass a resolution saying we are standing against the resolution from Gov. Hochul,” Bahleda said.

The state’s plan recommends that starting in 2025, newly built single-family homes in New York not be allowed to install equipment powered by oil, natural gas or propane for heating, cooling and hot water.

The plan instead would require homes to install a zero-emission system like a heat pump, which is more energy efficient but costs more than a conventional heating system. The target date was initially the start of 2024 but was pushed back by one year.

The proposed changes would radically alter the way New Yorkers heat their homes, cook their meals and wash their clothes. In many cases, meeting the new rules would require costly and extensive upgrades to heating systems and duct work.

Skeptics – including National Fuel Gas Co. President and CEO David Bauer, whose company likely would lose business under the plan – also question whether the state will be able to increase its electricity supply fast enough to meet the steep new demands that the rules would impose on the power grid.

In a conference call last week with investors and analysts, Bauer said said the state’s plan to rapidly move away from climate-changing fossil fuels to rely on renewable energy and electricity goes too far, too fast. He called the plan “incredibly irresponsible” and warned that it could result in much higher energy prices for consumers.

Grand Island Councilman Mike Madigan shares the concerns.

“The whole thing is just misguided,” Madigan said. “Obviously, one of the cleanest forms of energy is natural gas. One of the most affordable is natural gas. Many low-income folks in the city of Buffalo, for example, are using natural gas for heating, for cooking, etc.”

Grand Island Supervisor John C. Whitney said the plan is not going to work.

“My point (to the state) was you need to be spending more time in making the reduction of the existing fuel usage a priority. Decrease the usage by better insulation. … Or maybe even a hybrid,” he said. “But just to try and jump right into 100 percent heat pumps I think is not going to be a success. I think they’re going to create more problems than they’re going to solve.”

“There’s a lot of stuff there that I think needs to be investigated a lot further,” he said.