Grand Island man pleads guilty to aggravated bank robbery

A Grand Island man who was charged, along with three of his family members, for his role in a couple of local bank robberies faces a maximum of 50 years in prison following his guilty plea in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced Sept. 2.

Prosecutors said Timothy L. Mulvey, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery.

Mulvey's parents and a sister have all been charged with obstruction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who is handling the case, said that Mulvey was wearing a disguise on June 27, 2018, when he entered the Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard on Grand Island, approached a teller and displayed in his waistband what appeared to be a handgun before demanding cash.

The teller passed Mulvey about $2,044 in cash before he left the bank.

On July 11, 2018, Mulvey robbed the M&T Bank on Military Road in Niagara Falls, and again wore a disguise. Mulvey, carrying a bag, approached a teller and demanded cash. He pulled halfway from his bag what looked like a black gun.

The teller passed him about $913 in cash before Mulvey exited the bank.