Grand Island man pleads guilty to aggravated bank robbery

A Grand Island man who was charged, along with three of his family members, for his role in a couple of local bank robberies faces a maximum of 50 years in prison following his guilty plea in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced Sept. 2.
Prosecutors said Timothy L. Mulvey, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery.
Mulvey's parents and a sister have all been charged with obstruction in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who is handling the case, said that Mulvey was wearing a disguise on June 27, 2018, when he entered the Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard on Grand Island, approached a teller and displayed in his waistband what appeared to be a handgun before demanding cash.
The teller passed Mulvey about $2,044 in cash before he left the bank.
On July 11, 2018, Mulvey robbed the M&T Bank on Military Road in Niagara Falls, and again wore a disguise. Mulvey, carrying a bag, approached a teller and demanded cash. He pulled halfway from his bag what looked like a black gun.
The teller passed him about $913 in cash before Mulvey exited the bank.
Mulvey was on parole at the time of both bank robberies. He subsequently met with his state parole officer, as well as Niagara Falls Police detectives and members of the FBI for multiple interviews, during which Mulvey provided conflicting and false information about where he was on July 11, 2018. He gave his cellphone to law enforcement and consented to its download.
However, Mulvey, with the assistance of his then-girlfriend, attempted remotely to erase the phone's contents while it was in law enforcement's possession. When confronted about the wiping of his phone, Mulvey falsely blamed his employer.
Between July 2018 and July 2019, while in custody, Mulvey’s telephone calls were subject to recording and monitoring. On July 22, 2018, Mulvey called his girlfriend from jail and told her to search in the basement insulation of their shared residence and to take whatever she found, then throw it out.
The girlfriend found a black gun wrapped in clear plastic and a black rectangular cartridge in the insulation of the basement ceiling. After discovering those items, she went to Mulvey’s parents’ house and gave the gun to his father. That gun, which had been used in the robbery of the M&T Bank, was subsequently thrown away.
On other calls during March 2019, Mulvey and his mother discussed his girlfriend and her relationship to the investigation.