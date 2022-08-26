Grand Island man missing since Monday

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a Grand Island man who was last seen Monday morning.

Caleb Holmes, 24, was last seen leaving his home on Grand Island about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. He was believed to be taking an NFTA bus to his job in Buffalo.

He is described as Black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He was wearing a red 17 Bills jersey, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Officials asked anyone who has information about Holmes' whereabouts to call 716-858-2903.