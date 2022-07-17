Grand Island Lions Club finally gets to hold annual Kids Picnic

After three years of cancellations, the Grand Island Lions Club finally will get to provide more than 600 youngsters with disabilities with a morning of fun at their annual Kids Picnic from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 E. River Road, Grand Island.

This will be the first time the picnic has been held since 2018. It was canceled in 2019 because of bad weather, and it was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn and soft drinks, the picnic will include boat rides, magic acts, musical performances, clowns, face painting, Shriner kart rides, pony rides and a close-up look at a Grand Island Fire Department fire truck.