Grand Island forest to become preserve thanks to Land Conservancy purchase

A 44-acre forest in Grand Island purchased earlier this month by the Western New York Land Conservancy will become the Love Road Preserve.

The organization plans to eventually put in trails for walking to open the forest to the public.

The land was purchased from the Buffalo Ornithological Society, with funding by the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee and support from the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

“By purchasing the Love Road property, we are protecting another crucial piece of open space to the Niagara River Greenway,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director.

The forest is home to scarlet tanagers and other songbirds as well as the blue-spotted salamander. The forest absorbs and filters stormwater, reducing flooding in nearby neighborhoods and improving water quality in the Niagara River, from where hundreds of thousands of people get their drinking water.

David F. Suggs, president of the Buffalo Ornithological Society, said the society found it difficult to continue maintaining the forest.