Grand Island forest to become preserve thanks to Land Conservancy purchase

A 44-acre forest in Grand Island purchased earlier this month by the Western New York Land Conservancy will become the Love Road Preserve.
The organization plans to eventually put in trails for walking to open the forest to the public.
The land was purchased from the Buffalo Ornithological Society, with funding by the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee and support from the Niagara River Greenway Commission.
“By purchasing the Love Road property, we are protecting another crucial piece of open space to the Niagara River Greenway,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director.
The forest is home to scarlet tanagers and other songbirds as well as the blue-spotted salamander. The forest absorbs and filters stormwater, reducing flooding in nearby neighborhoods and improving water quality in the Niagara River, from where hundreds of thousands of people get their drinking water.
David F. Suggs, president of the Buffalo Ornithological Society, said the society found it difficult to continue maintaining the forest.
"For the last few years, our society has faced the challenge of preserving and maintaining our Grand Island bird sanctuary," Suggs said. "Although we have owned the property since 1953, our members firmly agreed that it was time to find a new steward to uphold the property as an accessible, permanent sanctuary."
Support Local Journalism
Suggs said the Land Conservancy "fulfilled our optimistic goal" and will continue to uphold what the founders set out to do.
Town Supervisor John Whitney praised the sale to the Land Conservancy.
"They have been tremendous partners for the town," Whitney said.
The acquisition is nearly the 100th made by the Western New York Land Conservancy in its 30-year history.
The nonprofit, based in the Town of Wales, is dedicated to preventing forests, wetlands and farmland from being sold or subdivided.
Last year, trails opened in the Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary, a 145-acre hickory and oak forest the Land Conservancy purchased in 2018.
The Land Conservancy bought the land from Catholic Cemeteries of the Roman Catholic Diocese, which still owns the cemetery. The large, wooded wetlands provides a haven for migratory songbirds as well as native plants and animals.
The Land Conservancy is currently seeking to purchase 201-acre oak forest, the Allegany Wildlands, for sale in Cattaraugus County. The land has rare American chestnut trees, native orchids, black bears and bobcats.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.