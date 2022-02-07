Grand Island employee accuses town councilman of defamation

The supervising accountant for the Town of Grand Island has filed a defamation lawsuit against Councilman Mike Madigan and the town.

Pamela Barton claims Madigan has falsely accused her of failing to prevent the theft of more than $100,000 from the town's Golden Age Center and of steering work to a friend's accounting firm.

Madigan revisited the theft and scrutinized Barton's actions in a column in the Island Dispatch and during a pair of public meetings last fall.

Barton in her complaint said the senior center, at the Town Board's direction, previously operated outside her purview but when asked to do so she investigated its finances and uncovered the missing funds.

She also denied any favoritism in seeking bids from, or recommending the hiring of, any outside firm to audit the senior center.

"These statements were made maliciously and in reckless disregard for the truth," Barton's complaint states.

Madigan and Town Attorney Peter Godfrey did not respond to requests for comment. It's likely the Town Board will hire outside counsel to defend the town against the lawsuit given Barton's status as a Grand Island employee.