Grand Island employee accuses town councilman of defamation

The supervising accountant for the Town of Grand Island has filed a defamation lawsuit against Councilman Mike Madigan and the town.
Pamela Barton claims Madigan has falsely accused her of failing to prevent the theft of more than $100,000 from the town's Golden Age Center and of steering work to a friend's accounting firm.
Madigan revisited the theft and scrutinized Barton's actions in a column in the Island Dispatch and during a pair of public meetings last fall.
Barton in her complaint said the senior center, at the Town Board's direction, previously operated outside her purview but when asked to do so she investigated its finances and uncovered the missing funds.
She also denied any favoritism in seeking bids from, or recommending the hiring of, any outside firm to audit the senior center.
"These statements were made maliciously and in reckless disregard for the truth," Barton's complaint states.
Madigan and Town Attorney Peter Godfrey did not respond to requests for comment. It's likely the Town Board will hire outside counsel to defend the town against the lawsuit given Barton's status as a Grand Island employee.
Barton filed the complaint in State Supreme Court on Jan. 27, two months after formally notifying the town of her intent to sue. She declined, through her attorney Harvey Sanders, to elaborate on the claims in the document.
The lawsuit is centered on the theft of $116,000 over a six-year period from the town's senior center. Barbara Gannon, the center's longtime recreation supervisor, admitted her crime, which prosecutors blamed on a gambling addiction, in 2019 and she was sentenced to probation.
The town owns the Golden Age Center building along Whitehaven Road and Gannon and other center employees have worked for the town.
However, Barton states, a nonprofit organization called the Golden Age Club ran the center's lunch and travel programs outside the financial control of the town – a decision made by the Town Board since at least 2005.
This meant, according to Barton's complaint, that she had no knowledge of what was happening with the money collected by the club from participants in those programs.
In July 2017, Barton contends, Madigan asked his fellow Town Board members whether all of the money the club collected was being used for the programs in question.
It wasn't until November 2018, Barton said, that Madigan revealed he had raised this question because a neighbor of his, a center employee, suspected mismanagement of program funds.
Barton said she was asked in July 2017 to look into center funds but never received written direction on what, exactly, the town wanted her to do.
Two months later, Barton said the town attorney told her the town instead would use an outside accounting firm to review the center's finances.
During a January 2018 meeting, the center supervisor provided financial records covering her tenure in the job but said she did not have records for the period when her predecessor, Gannon, was in charge, Barton wrote.
Gannon was on medical leave at the time and retired at the end of March 2018. Barton said she convinced Gannon to disclose the previous seven years of bank records.
Barton said she reviewed the records for the non-town-owned bank accounts and discovered the misuse of more than $100,000.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office followed up but, Barton said, asked her not to reveal her findings to avoid jeopardizing the criminal investigation and a possible plea agreement.
Madigan, though, disclosed the probe's existence at the Jan. 7, 2019, Town Board meeting and added, unfairly in Barton's view, that a "fresh set of eyes" was needed to oversee center finances.
After Gannon pleaded guilty in February 2019, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said, "What is really disturbing is it took Grand Island six years to uncover this."
Gannon, a 17-year town employee, paid back $6,000 initially and agreed to pay $200 per month going forward but Flynn said it was unlikely she would ever make full restitution. The town's insurance carrier covered most of the loss.
More recently, Barton takes issue with several claims by Madigan in a statement published in the Sept. 17 issue of the Island Dispatch. Madigan stated he pushed for the Golden Age Center to follow generally accepted accounting practices, including regular audits that were "inappropriately and inexplicably excluded" from the town's annual financial review, Barton recounted.
Madigan also accused the town's accountant, in the essay for the Dispatch, of improperly guiding an auditing contract to the Bonadio Group because a firm employee is a friend of the accountant's.
Barton said this could refer to only her and said her sole connection to Bonadio and its employees is a professional one. She also emphasized the Town Board make the final decision to hire Bonadio over the Drescher Malecki firm.
Madigan, according to Barton's complaint, made similar "false and defamatory" statements during portions of the Sept. 7 Town Board work session and Sept. 21 board meeting, accusing her of "malfeasance" and comparing her to a "criminal."
Barton said she has suffered physical and emotional distress, including "shame, humiliation and indignity," because of Madigan's statements. The complaint does not reveal the amount of money Barton is seeking in damages.
Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney, who is Barton's ex-husband, declined comment on the lawsuit but said a similar theft of this scale from the senior center isn't likely today.
"The financial controls are definitely in better shape than they were in previously," Whitney said.