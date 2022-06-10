Grand Island continues a tradition rare in the region these days: Relay for Life

Lisa Dudley was fresh off a breast cancer diagnosis in 2005 when her first Relay for Life helped summon the strength for the journey ahead.

“It was just before I was starting chemo,” Dudley recalled last week. “I was only 40 and wondering what the heck was going on.”

Her mother, Grace Aswad, walked with her during the Luminaria ceremony, in which all are welcome to pass by lighted remembrances of those touched cancer.

“When others are clapping for you, that first year I really didn't understand it,” Dudley said. “I soon realized it's quite a fight when you have to go through cancer.”

Next weekend, she will participate in her first Grand Island Relay for Life without her mom, who survived breast cancer, colon cancer and liposarcoma in recent decades before she died April 17 from pancreatic cancer, at 88.

It will be difficult, Dudley said. Still, she is grateful that Grand Island continues to host one of only two Relay for Life events in the Buffalo Niagara region to raise money for awareness, treatment and family support services for the American Cancer Society.

“It's unfortunate, because a lot of the money comes back here for research" at the University at Buffalo and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said Lynn Dingey, who has co-chaired the Relay for the last decade.

Dingey, assistant civil engineer with the Town of Grand Island, lost an aunt to cancer many years ago, but it wasn’t until she attended her first Relay in 2006 and saw so many familiar names in the Luminaria ceremony that she decided to join the committee that has kept the event afloat for 20 years.

Related events this year stretch over three days, starting from noon to 7 p.m. next Saturday with the Taste of Relay at Town Commons, next to Town Hall at 2255 Baseline Road.

Food vendors, a beer tent and a kid’s zone are on tap, as well as a survivor dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. and butterfly release at 5:30; learn more, donate and register to participate at relayforlife.org/GrandIslandNY.

Fundraising activities continue from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 19 at 3957 W. River Parkway at Long Road, including the 10 a.m. Kevin Doring Memorial 5K Walk/Run, followed at noon by the Mary Dunbar-Daluisio Memorial Father’s Day Lawnmower Race. A car, bike and truck show also is planned. Register starting at 9 a.m. to participate in each event for $10.

A traditional Relay for Life Luminaria ceremony starts at 9:15 the same evening at the Veterans Park Garden of Hope, 1845 Bedell Road. There’s also a related sold-out golf tournament on Monday at River Oaks Golf Club.

The Father’s Day events are the first since before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the region in early 2020.

The Greater Niagara Relay event, “Party in the Park,” runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Reservoir State Park, Niagara Falls. Organizers with past Relay for Life events in Lewiston, Lockport and the Falls combined to make this a joint event in recent years.

Relay for Life events were far more common in the region a decade ago but began falling off in numbers by the time the pandemic arrived.

Other fundraisers that support the American Cancer Society helped fill in the gaps, including the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Real Men Wear Pink and, before the pandemic, a Derby Dash, Grand Island Relay organizers said.

The 10th anniversary Relay raised the most on Grand Island, about $156,000, Dingey said. Fundraising has accounted for about $100,000 most years, she said, and a strong showing two years ago raised $80,000 two years ago.

What keeps organizers involved?

“Fighting for care, trying to give our friends with cancer more treatment options, our family members more options should they get cancer,” Dingey said.

Dudley is human resources administrator with the Fresenius Kabi North America Pharmaceuticals and Devices Division on Grand Island. She is among those grateful the event continues in her town, and that her company and fellow employees are major supporters of the event.

The support she had from the Cancer Society and others brought hope when she was in treatment, Dudley said. It also underlined the important connection to others that she and her mom had while they adjusted to life after cancer.

Dudley expects to see that impact during next weekend’s events, though she also expects to have her moments.

“The bagpipes usually play during the Luminaria,” she said. “They play ‘Amazing Grace.’ I'm gonna cry right now just thinking about it.”

