Grand Island center opens as one-stop shop for those facing domestic violence

The Grand Island satellite opens not a moment too soon: Calls to the center from people needing help increased 74% when the pandemic began.

Abuse increased when Covid-19 hit, forcing victims and their abusers into close quarters for extended periods.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Last month, 27-year-old Megan Wisniewski and her mother Margie Ramos were shot and killed by an alleged abuser in their Layer Avenue home, where her six-year-old daughter was present. The abuser then turned the gun on himself. In April, 18-year-old high school senior Larrinsha Johnson was found dead in a car at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, where police say her abuser beat and strangled her.

+2 Killing of a student, 18, raises worries about intimate partner violence Since last March, the Family Justice Center, which provides services for domestic violence victims, has taken 65% more calls for help than in previous years.

But quarantine also forced domestic violence support and legal proceedings to go remote, allowing victims to navigate services virtually. And, with many people working or learning from home, they found themselves able to reach out for help in a chat box online or in a quiet phone call disguised as a work or school responsibility, Murphy said.