Gramaglia pledges that police will keep Juneteenth attendees safe

Police briefing with Gramaglia (copy)

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia

 John Hickey / Buffalo News
Buffalo’s annual Juneteenth festival will have an increased presence of police staffing and private security, as well as the presence of violence interrupters, to oversee the event.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia made that announcement Friday during a news conference.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Given the grief and fear that has gripped the region since the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that killed 10 Black people, Gramaglia sought to reassure those planning to attend.

“Don’t let hate win, we will be there,” he said. “We will be there watching over, we will be there standing alongside you.”

After two years of pandemic-driven online programming, this year's festival is expected to have thousands of attendees and will be held in person from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 and 19 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

If people notice alarming activity during the event, they’re encouraged to report it to any police nearby, Gramaglia said.

Gramaglia declined to share the exact numbers of the increased police presence.

