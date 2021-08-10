Graham Corp. names new CEO as Lines retires

James R. Lines has spent 37 years with Graham Corp., including the past 15 years as a top executive at the Batavia-based manufacturer.

Now Lines will retire as CEO, clearing the way for Daniel J. Thoren to succeed him.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the president and chief executive officer of Graham," Lines said. "I value the relationships developed through the years with our employees, customers and shareholders, and I appreciate the support the board of directors has provided all these years."

Thoren joined Graham through the company's acquisition of Barber-Nichols. He had served as Barber-Nichols' president and CEO since 1997, and was named Graham's president and COO in June.

"These are incredible times for Graham as we work to transform the business and pivot toward growth," Thoren said. "I am excited to lead the team as we expand our defense business, develop new products and capture a larger share of the defense and energy markets we serve."

Thoren will become Graham's president and CEO effective Sept. 1. Thoren will also join the company's board of directors, while Lines will retire from the board.