Goya Foods announces food donation to Buffalo following devastating blizzard

Goya Foods, a producer of food products, announced Friday that it will be delivering 30,000 pounds of food to support the people of Buffalo as local residents continue to dig out and recover from a historic blizzard.

Company officials said in a statement that the effort is part of Goya's ongoing commitment to providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid through its Goya Gives initiative, which has delivered millions of pounds of food in New York State to help feed families in crisis.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Western New York," Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue said in a statement.

"As an organization, we’re dedicated to continuing to show up for people in times of need. Beyond mass food donations and distribution efforts, we are committed to always showing up when the situation calls for it," Unanue added.

Goya, through its distribution facility in Angola in Erie County, is mobilizing to distribute its donation to community centers throughout Buffalo with support from the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY, Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who expressed his gratitude to the company.