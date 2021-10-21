Gowanda woman, 27, dead after two-vehicle crash

The head-on collision was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Sandhill Road in the Village of Gowanda. The drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle. A 27-year-old woman who was not identified was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the other car was trapped inside and firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate him from the mangled vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department.