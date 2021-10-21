Gowanda woman, 27, dead after two-vehicle crash

A Gowanda woman was killed and another motorist was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon, Gowanda police said.
The head-on collision was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Sandhill Road in the Village of Gowanda. The drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle. A 27-year-old woman who was not identified was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the other car was trapped inside and firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate him from the mangled vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department.
The man was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. There was no update on his condition Thursday night.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by Gowanda police and the New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit.
