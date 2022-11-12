Gowanda, Springville attractions honored for preservation reuse

Last year, Gowanda saw something many thought would never happen: The 14-year restoration project to reopen the 1926 Hollywood Theater was finally completed.

In Springville, a partially collapsed Italianate brick building rescued by local residents led in 2021 to the creation of Art's Café. It's now used by the Springville Center for the Arts, the Back Door Café and others, helping to revitalize downtown.

The two Western New York projects are among 10 statewide honored with a 2022 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award from the Preservation League of New York State.

"The transformation of Art's Café is truly inspiring," said Jay DiLorenzo, the Preservation League's president. "From a building shell to a multiuse business, Art's Café is a model of how historic preservation can help revitalize a community."

DiLorenzo was equally effusive in his praise of the Hollywood Theater's restoration under the guidance of Buffalo-based Flynn Battaglia Architects.

"Restoring historic community anchors like the Hollywood Theater can have a major impact on small towns like Gowanda," DiLorenzo said. "The dedication of the community to seeing this project through, and the great work by Flynn Battaglia, is also truly inspiring."

The Hollywood Theater, at 39 W. Main St., was designed by Leon H. Lempert Jr., who designed 13 theaters in the U.S. Locally, he designed the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, the Palace Theatre in Lockport and the Allendale Theatre in Allentown.

The Hollywood began as a vaudeville and live theater venue, and was later used as a single-screen movie theater that eventually found it hard to compete against chain-operated multiplexes.

The theater closed in 1992, and was bought four years later by Gernatt Asphalt Products and donated to the newly formed nonprofit Gowanda's Historic Hollywood Theater.

The restoration of the original 997-seat first floor and balcony was done in stages over many years, with plaster and paint repairs to the upgrading of mechanical systems.

Flynn Battaglia became involved in 2008, and its report assessing the work necessary to restore the theater as close as possible to its original condition guided the project forward.

Original light fixtures were restored with new wiring and LED lamps and the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer Organ was put back in tip-top shape. New seats and carpeting and restored aisle standards added to the theater's luster.

Nancy Redeye, senior project manager at Flynn Battaglia, said the firm was proud to be a part of the community's restoration effort.

"A small-town cultural asset has been brought back to life ... to provide continued use by the Southern Tier region as its founder originally intended almost 100 years ago," Redeye said.

The Preservation League supported the effort with technical assistance grants in 2012 and 2015. They were used for feasibility reuse studies of the main level and balcony seating areas.

The project team included Wendel Companies, Siracuse Engineers and Trophy Point Construction Services.

In Springville, the three-story Italianate brick building that houses Art's Cafe, at 5 E. Main St., was built in 1880. The second-story facade is the most ornamental, featuring brick piers between bays, round-arched window openings, recessed square brick panels and prominent bracketed metal cornice.

The building's design reflects the advance of the railroad age, since some of the materials – such as the large plate-glass windows and decorative iron-cast posts and other components – were manufactured in a factory and brought in by train, rather than made on-site.

"The building is at the nexus of our downtown, and the loss of a building like this would have had an outsized impact," said Seth Wochensky, the nonprofit Springfield Center for the Art's executive director who served as project manager. "We had already recently lost two major historic structures prior to our acquiring the building."

The building was in dire straits after the roof collapsed into the basement about 20 years ago. The Springville Center for the Arts acquired the building in 2012 and with community support set about bringing it back to use.

Architect Jay Braymiller donated design work. The Ironworkers Local 6 apprenticeship program installed a new steel structure, and carpenters, masons and other volunteers added their talents. A green roof was installed by a crew of 30 trained volunteers.

A unique business arrangement allowed $380,000 in funding to be raised from small, individual investors, who were then able to use state and national historic tax credits to offset their personal income.

"The community is so baked into the business structure of this space," Wochensky said.

Saving the building has helped to reinvigorate downtown and is encouraging others to invest in Springville's historic buildings, he said.

"This building was written off and by all accounts it should just be gone," Wochensky said. "This was a community effort that took a stand and said these structures have an impact."