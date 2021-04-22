Gowanda schools superintendent says Poloncarz wrong about Gowanda-Alden football game

The Gowanda Central Schools superintendent is taking issue with a comment made by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday, when Poloncarz said a Gowanda football player who later tested positive for Covid-19 played against the Alden High School football team while having symptoms.
The game eventually resulted in the Erie County Department of Health requiring the cancellation of Alden's game against John F. Kennedy High School last Saturday. The Alden Central Schools superintendent subsequently accused the health department and health commissioner of being unreasonable and unhelpful.
Alden played football in Gowanda on April 12, and in the days after the game, several Gowanda players tested positive for Covid-19.
Gowanda Superintendent Bob Anderson said none of the players had symptoms during the game.
“Under no circumstance would we ever play a student who was symptomatic,” he said. “I wouldn’t risk anyone’s health.”
Poloncarz said during Tuesday's weekly Covid-19 briefing that three players who later tested positive had played in the game "and one of them, it turns out, was symptomatic during the game in which they played against Alden."
Gowanda High School is in Cattaraugus County, but the school district boundaries include parts of Erie County. Health department spokeswoman Kara Kane said Poloncarz's statement was made "based on information provided to our department by the state contact tracers who conducted the case investigations."
Anderson, the Gowanda superintendent, said a football player reported he had symptoms on April 14, two days after the game. The parents of the player are adamant that he did not have symptoms on game day, he said.
Other players on the team were told and several of them tested positive, although they had no symptoms, Anderson said. The Gowanda district also reached out to Alden, to let the school know, he said.
Gowanda’s athletic director watched the game video to identify the Alden players who had come in contact with the Gowanda players who later tested positive. The contacts were from four to eight minutes long, according to Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman. That amounted to about half a dozen students, he said.
But the Erie County health department didn't do the same type of analysis and wanted to quarantine the entire Alden team, Stoltman said. He refused to cancel Alden’s next game, he said, because 95% of Alden’s players did not get close to the infected Gowanda players.
Saturday's game was canceled after an Erie County sheriff’s deputy delivered an order to cancel the game from Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
Poloncarz said Tuesday that if only certain players were exposed to the virus, then the Alden superintendent shouldn't have initially given the health department the names of every player on the team. He said the county tried to work with the school district. Stoltman said the health department did not help the district pare down the list.