Gowanda schools superintendent says Poloncarz wrong about Gowanda-Alden football game

Anderson, the Gowanda superintendent, said a football player reported he had symptoms on April 14, two days after the game. The parents of the player are adamant that he did not have symptoms on game day, he said.

Other players on the team were told and several of them tested positive, although they had no symptoms, Anderson said. The Gowanda district also reached out to Alden, to let the school know, he said.

Gowanda’s athletic director watched the game video to identify the Alden players who had come in contact with the Gowanda players who later tested positive. The contacts were from four to eight minutes long, according to Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman. That amounted to about half a dozen students, he said.

But the Erie County health department didn't do the same type of analysis and wanted to quarantine the entire Alden team, Stoltman said. He refused to cancel Alden’s next game, he said, because 95% of Alden’s players did not get close to the infected Gowanda players.

Saturday's game was canceled after an Erie County sheriff’s deputy delivered an order to cancel the game from Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.