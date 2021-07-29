Gowanda man receives 18-year sentence for sexually abusing child

News Staff Reporter
A Gowanda man will serve 18 years in prison for sexually abusing a child after being sentenced Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek.
Kyle Spruce, 40, will also be subject to 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.
On Aug. 19, Spruce pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The incidents took place in August 2018 and May 2019 in southern Erie County, according to District Attorney John Flynn.
