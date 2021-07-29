 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gowanda man receives 18-year sentence for sexual abusing child
0 comments

Gowanda man receives 18-year sentence for sexual abusing child

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Gavel (copy) (copy)
TNS

A Gowanda man will serve 18 years in prison for sexually abusing a child after being sentenced Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek.

Kyle Spruce, 40, will also be subject to 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

On Aug. 19, Spruce pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The incidents took place in August 2018 and May 2019 in southern Erie County, according to District Attorney John Flynn.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe weather causes damage in Wisconsin

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Traffic reopened on portion of Sheridan Drive
Local News

Traffic reopened on portion of Sheridan Drive

  • Updated

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's traffic tracker tweeted via WGRZ-TV that the cause of the street closure was due to an injury accident in which a vehicle drove into a building on Sheridan Drive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News