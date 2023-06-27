Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a Buffalo mass shooting survivor, defeated former mayoral candidate India B. Walton in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election for the Masten District seat.

But the two high-profile women will face each other in November in the general election, along with a third Democrat.

Walton, 41, beat four-term Mayor Byron W. Brown in a 2021 Democratic primary, but lost to his write-in campaign in the general election. She will appear on the Working Families ballot line for the Masten District seat in the general election.

Murray Holman, 59, a longtime youth advocate who often works with police to deter young people from a life of crime, was not on the ballot for Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. But he will appear on the Conservative line in November. Holman is executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition and co-leader of Buffalo Peacemakers violence prevention program.

Everhart, 42, has been one of the most visible faces of the tragic May 14, 2022, mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Her son, Zaire Goodman, a part-time employee at the grocery store, was shot in the neck in the parking lot as he tried to help an older customer with her groceries. Goodman was 20 at the time.