Zeneta Everhart has been one of the most visible faces of the tragedy that unfolded on May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after her son, a part-time employee at the store, was shot and survived.

Since then, she has testified before Congress. She was Sen. Charles Schumer's guest at the last State of the Union address. She started a children's book drive with her son, Zaire Goodman, to collect books about race and diversity. She has given numerous interviews to media, local and national.

On Friday, she will announce that she is running to represent the Masten District on the Common Council.

"I love being able to transform things and fix things," she said in a phone interview Thursday with The Buffalo News. "What better way than to start with the district in which I live?"

Everhart, 41, was born in Buffalo and grew up and has spent most of her life on the East Side. She went to Kensington High School but dropped out to help support her mother. She eventually got her GED and later, at 27 as a single mother, she got her associate degree from Villa Maria College and then her bachelor's from Canisius College.

Everhart worked for years at what is now known as Spectrum News, first as an overnight breaking news photographer and then as a producer. In 2017, she started working for State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. She is currently his director of equity and inclusion.

"I get paid every day to talk about racism. I get paid to talk about guns," she said. When a white supremacist went on a murderous rampage with an assault rifle through Tops and tried to kill her son, Everhart said, "those two things knocked on my door."

"Yeah, that's a sign I have to personally be involved in the change in this community," she said. "What happened on May 14 definitely solidified that. It's always been the work that I've done."

Everhart, who has lived in the Masten District for nearly 10 years, said she plans to focus on finding ways to increase home ownership in the district. She also wants people to work more closely with block clubs to bring communities together. In addition, she plans to start a version of her Single Moms Club Buffalo, which she started through Kennedy's office, to Masten to provide resources, educational material and social events for single mothers and their children.

She recalled how when she was working part-time jobs and going to school while raising Goodman it was difficult to find help.

"There were so many different things that I needed access to and I couldn't find it," she said. "I would have to drive all over the place or catch buses. It was a lot of work to keep our family together and raise a kid at the same time. That's the idea of the Single Moms Club. It brings together everything a mom could need."

On Saturday, Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. announced that he would not seek a third term representing the Masten District on Buffalo's East Side.

Previously, India Walton, who made a political splash in the 2021 mayoral race when she beat Byron Brown in the primary before losing in the general election, had announced she was seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat.

Beverly Robinson-Smith, who previously served as a housing counselor for the Buffalo Urban League, has also expressed interest in a party endorsement for the seat, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner said.

The primary election is scheduled for June 27.

Everhart described herself as "definitely a Democrat" but she said she isn't one to align herself with a particular kind of Democrat.

"I would say I am a person who just wants to help people," she said. She explained: "When people ask me, for example, 'What's your religion?' I say, 'I am a humanist.' ... I am here for the needs of all the people. I am a servant. I am here to serve the people. I am not here for the political division all over the place. It is exhausting to watch it. ... Enough already. We need to get to a place where the human condition is what should be first and foremost."

Everhart said she and Walton know each other and that she is not running "against" her. "We've been out in this community doing some of the same work. We've always had a good relationship. The thing is I'm running for Masten. I'm not running against India. She is not running against me. ... This seat belongs to the people of the Masten District."