Zeldin officially has NY GOP nod for governor, but primary battle looms

"We'll get the support, we'll just have to work at it," he told reporters, noting he has already hired a firm to canvass the state for petition signatures, adding he will emphasize that his ability to "turn around" troubled companies can be applied in Albany, too.

Wilson continues to perplex much of the state GOP hierarchy after refusing past entreaties to run for governor, and only reviving his interest in January after leaders had committed to Zeldin. But he noted that he still believes the party is "desperate for change."

"So I think someone from the outside the system to drive change is exactly what we need," he said, adding that "losing this race is not an option."

Giuliani, meanwhile, also told delegates of the need to repeal new laws allowing cashless bail reform and to "make sure we end this war on cops."

He noted he leads in several Siena College polls of Republicans, though Langworthy took issue with his claim, noting none were head to head matchups.