Zeldin, Esposito state the GOP case in area stump stops

If ever two Republicans could succinctly summarize the party's statewide case this year, the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor offered their best attempts Thursday in two separate Erie County events.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for governor, outlined for the Buffalo Niagara Partnership in downtown Buffalo all his reasons for defeating Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul on Nov. 8. The Suffolk County congressman concentrated on regulation, nixing "unrealistic" climate change goals, the consequences of "one party rule," reversing liberalized criminal justice laws and decreasing taxes before the area's top business leaders, arguing that New Yorkers continue to exit the state because a high school or college diploma no longer guarantees a job.

"In many respects, New York's economic policies are headed in the wrong direction," Zeldin said. "There is no way we can continue to increase spending without raising taxes."

At Tonawanda's Kenney Field, meanwhile, running mate Alison Esposito continued the double team attack by blasting state policies aiming to ban natural gas hookups for new and existing housing and mandate all-electric vehicles by 2035. The retired NYPD deputy inspector called for "cheaper, freer and safer steps" to address looming energy concerns.

"We need common sense energy initiations, common sense policies built around common ground," she said.

With 33 days before election, Zeldin chose a high profile audience at the Partnership event to argue that even the Democratic Legislature can be persuaded to "tweak" policies that have gone too far. Tavern owners routinely encounter policies bordering on harassment from the State Liquor Authority, he said, while the Department of Environmental Conservation permit process stymies legitimate projects with threats of fines.

"They just got extorted by their own government," he said of those encountering state regulations.

Zeldin called for a cut in state spending, reducing the income tax – "even lowering it to 3 to 4% across the board would be great progress" – and ending the ban on natural gas fracking in the Southern Tier. He noted his own favorable ratings by conservation groups while serving in Congress, but thinks pipeline applicants should expect easier approval. And like Esposito's similar arguments earlier in the day, Zeldin said less onerous timelines for implementing climate change goals can be achieved – even in a Democratic Legislature.

"Changing these timelines are extremely reasonable – we say 'we need to tweak them and here's why' – and you make your pitch," he said.

But if Zeldin has emphasized any one theme through his 18 months of candidacy, it has centered on reversing the rise in crime levels across the state. He pointed to high profile crimes in Buffalo and New York City reportedly committed by criminals released via new cashless bail laws.

"Much of what I just told you about is from the last week," he said, "we're not even talking about what went on in the last two years."

He called for more judicial discretion in bail determinations, revamping the parole process to seek more family input, and for removing district attorneys who refuse to enforce state law. The candidate said revisions in the bail process should be explored, especially for low level offenders, those with clean records, and for poor people.

"If you are a Mexican cartel drug smuggler busted with $1.2 million worth of crystal meth, which is what happened just a few weeks back," he said, "that person ... should not be released on cashless bail."

Responding to questions posed by Partnership President Dottie Gallagher, Zeldin said the state's original response to the Covid-19 threat was "exactly how you would want government to respond."

"Then it went sideways," he said, referring to later problems encountered by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

"It got too political, and quite frankly, Andrew Cuomo's ego took over," he said, pointing to the former governor's regular banter on CNN with his brother, former host Chris Cuomo.

"I said this is not healthy; this is not good," he said.

Zeldin and Esposito both made pitches for more Republican lawmakers to end the Democratic super majorities in both legislative houses and the effects of one-party rule. Esposito appeared with Republican State Sen. Edward A. Rath III and Assembly candidate Scott Marciszewski. And Zeldin made a pitch to his Partnership audience for more than one debate against Hochul, who has agreed to only a single match-up to be held Oct. 25 in New York City.

One debate on a cable station (NY1/Spectrum) when early voting has already begun does not serve voters, he said, especially those upstate.

"I believe we should be debating right here in Buffalo," he said. "I believe voters deserve to know where you stand on the issues (before voting) and not later. It should be here and it should be broadcast. There should be multiple debates throughout the state."