WASHINGTON – Conventional Washington wisdom had it that rebellious right-wing Republicans could upend the debt-ceiling deal struck by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy – but this week's lopsided House vote in favor of the measure showed that in New York, at least, the real rebels are on the Democratic side.

About two-thirds of House Republicans, including 10 of the 11 from New York, voted for the measure to raise the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for limits on domestic spending and some relaxed federal regulations. Both the Republicans who represent Western New York in the House – Reps. Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney – favored the measure, demonstrating that despite their occasional rhetorical flourishes to the contrary, they are firmly ensconced in the Republican Party's conservative mainstream.

Yet of the 46 Democrats who opposed the measure, 10 came from downstate New York. Progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler railed against the measure's tighter limits on federal food aid and its loosening of some environmental rules. The progressives opposed the measure knowing its defeat could mean that for the first time, the nation could default on its debts – the very idea that helped push lawmakers like Langworthy and Tenney toward the bipartisan compromise.

“Default is not an option," Langworthy said after the vote. "Our enemies around the world are watching and Congress is sending a clear signal that America pays its debts."

"Nobody wants to default," Tenney said in an interview.

Supporting the debt ceiling deal does not mean Langworthy and Tenney have moved sharply to the middle. On Twitter in recent days, Langworthy criticized "the weaponization" of the Department of Justice and against a proposal to house undocumented immigrants in SUNY dormitories. Tenney, meanwhile, lashed out at "the hellscape (then-Gov. Andrew) Cuomo created in New York during Covid" and said: "Joe Biden’s policies have led to record high inflation and a weaponized bureaucracy."

But both Langworthy and Tenney found plenty to like in the deal McCarthy struck with Biden.

“While far from perfect, the Fiscal Responsibility Act is the first step to curb Washington’s reckless spending," Langworthy said. "House Republicans defeated President Biden’s demand for a clean debt ceiling and $5 trillion tax hike while achieving the largest spending cuts in our nation’s history."

Tenney agreed. She noted that the bill reclaims unspent Covid aid; trims funding for a planned expansion of the IRS auditing staff; and limits future spending growth to 1% annually.

"By implementing these spending cuts and achieving these important fiscal reforms, we are holding the White House and Senate Democrats accountable," she said.

Even if that's true, mainstream Democrats like Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo supported the measure.

“Our country is on the brink of a devastating and unprecedented default, one that would send our economy into a recession, eliminate thousands of jobs and raise costs for hardworking families," Higgins said. "This agreement can prevent that."

Higgins noted that the bill "avoids devastating cuts to the programs that people rely on the most, like Social Security and Medicare." But he said he objects to other cuts in the bill – that is, the very cuts that drove downstate Democrats to oppose the measure.

Progressives rebelled en masse against the bill's provision imposing work requirements on people aged 50 to 54 who receive Supplemental Nutritional Assistance, or "SNAP" benefits.

"The American people did not elect House progressives so that we can lay back while people's food benefits are cut," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Capitol Hill last week. "We're here to fight for working families."

Nadler, meanwhile, objected not only to the new SNAP work rules, but also to reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act aimed at easing the approval process for fossil fuel projects. In addition, Nadler disagreed with the bill's go-ahead for a new natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.

Noting that he waited until after the bill had passed to cast his "no" vote, Nadler said: "I could not support a deal that included harmful spending cuts, bad permitting reform policies that undermine environmental justice or work requirements for social safety net programs.”

Seventy-one conservative Republicans opposed the bill for very different reasons, generally saying it didn't do enough to curb out-of-control federal spending.

The one and only New York Republican to oppose the bill? The scandal plagued and freshly indicted Rep. George Santos of Long Island, who stands accused of falsifying his resume, defrauding donors and improperly filing for unemployment benefits.

“I do not want to look back in the future and bear the burden of stiffing the American people with a government drunk on overspending when I had the opportunity to stop it," Santos said in a statement after the vote. “We need effective and meaningful spending cuts – this bill is loaded with exceptions that cost billions, and it is riddled with concessions rather than negotiations."