A bill to stiffen the penalties for theft of farm animals has been introduced in Albany by State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and Assemblymen Mike Norris, R-Lockport; Stephen Hawley, R-Batavia; and Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls.

The bill, which currently is in committee, amends the Penal Law to extend the definition of second-degree burglary to include entering a farm operation with intent to commit a crime.

The measure is in response to actions by animal rights activists who advocate stealing livestock from farms to rescue them. Following a meeting by the activists last year, two Niagara County farms had animal theft incidents. One farm reported more than 60 chicks missing.

"Livestock are not pets," the justification for the State Senate version of the bill, S.6586, states. "They are the livelihood for our farmers and others who are trying to support themselves and their families."