WNY lawmaker says state mobile sports betting revenue should boost youth sports

She envisions that a youth-focused state agency would use proceeds to bestow grants to groups and organizations that provide equipment and access to sports and recreation, as well as municipalities who look to improve parks, playgrounds and local sports centers.

Colorado plows part of its lottery revenue into parks, trails and green space. Michigan municipalities where sports betting licenses are granted uses of some of their proceeds in a similar way. The Norwegian government controls sports betting and pushes more than $300 million into fitness and recreation, Wallace said.

She will spend part of budget deliberations working to convince state senators and the governor that the idea would create a silver lining in a plan she expects will increase gambling addiction while bringing more budget revenue to Albany.

“We should, first of all, make sure we offset some of the we what we know will be costs associated with problem gambling,” said Wallace, a married mother of two who came to Buffalo nearly three decades ago for law school and stayed.

The Wallace proposal has been a small piece in a larger battle between the governor and State Legislature over how mobile sports betting will work.