WNY incumbents successful in Assembly races

Republicans were trying to improve their numbers and thwart the Democratic super majority in the New York State Assembly, but they did not get much help from Erie County.

All Western New York incumbent Assembly members were reelected Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

After Republicans captured the town supervisor's seat in West Seneca two years ago for the first time in 50 years, the GOP targeted two-term incumbent Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke, whose 142nd District includes the town. West Seneca also voted for former President Donald Trump.

But Burke prevailed, winning a third term even though Assembly Republicans contributed more than $30,000 to his challenger, Sandy Magnano, a registered nurse. Assembly Democrats gave more than $150,000 to Burke.

New lines in the district gave it slightly more Democrats than the old district. Burke said before Tuesday he felt good about the election. But on election night, he had a word of caution.

“Democracy is backsliding right now. Whatever your petty differences are, whatever you ambitions are, they don’t...matter. We have something serious we need to do right now. We’re fighting for survival,” Burke said.

Incumbent William C. Conrad III and his challenger, Scott A. Marciszewski, spent nearly $300,000 on their race, but the day belonged to Conrad, who was reelected to a second term in the 140th District.

“When they tried to throw every dirty trick in the book, we stayed clean the entire time,'" Conrad said. "My door will be open to all. We have a lot of work to do in this district going forward and I look forward to that work.”

In the 143rd District, Monica Piga Wallace and Frank C. Smierciak had a rematch from the race two years ago. And like two years ago, Wallace came out on top. Unlike last time, when the race was decided when absentee votes were counted more than a week after election day, this one was clear Tuesday night.

“The streak continues,” Wallace said, who said she’s won every election she’s run in since 8th grade when she was elected president of her church youth group.