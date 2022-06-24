With Roe v. Wade overturned, Hochul says New York will be an abortion 'safe harbor'

WASHINGTON – New York stands to become a safe haven for women seeking abortions from out of state in the wake of the Supreme Court's landmark decision on Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, with state officials already saying they will welcome such women for a medical procedure that will now be illegal or difficult to obtain in huge swaths of the country.

While New York Republicans lauded the decision overturning the 49-year-old court opinion establishing a right to abortion, the state's Democratic leaders said women in New York will remain free to terminate their pregnancies – and that visitors to New York will, too.

"New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care. To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever."

State Attorney General Letitia James agreed.

"Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion," she said. "I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.”

Anticipating that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling establishing a right to abortion, would be overturned, Hochul announced last month that the state would allocate $35 million to expand abortion access and protect clinics in New York. On top of that, the State Legislature recently approved several measures aimed at protecting health care workers from legal action if they perform abortions on women from out of state, while also allowing patients to enroll in a confidentiality program aimed at protecting them from threats.

Calling Friday's Supreme Court ruling "a grave injustice," Hochul added: "I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible and legal in New York."

Republicans, meanwhile, offered a far different take on the ruling.

“As a pro-life New Yorker, I celebrate the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs Wade," said Andrew Giuliani, one of four Republicans vying for the party's nomination for governor. "It’s a victory for states’ rights but more importantly, the sanctity of life. This protection for our most vulnerable New Yorkers is the enduring legacy of President Donald J. Trump.”

Roe v. Wade had withstood legal challenges for decades, but in his four years in office, Trump was able to win confirmation of three of the six justices who voted to overturn the abortion rights ruling: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Friday's ruling opens a new era in the nation's battle over abortion, with the issue now likely to dominate statehouses across the country. And while any dramatic curbs to abortion access are unlikely anytime soon in heavily Democratic New York, Jason J. McGuire, executive director of an anti-abortion group called New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms, made clear that abortion opponents will push for changes in Albany.

“Today’s decision marks the beginning of a new stage of the pro-life movement in America," McGuire said. "Pro-life advocates must peacefully and prayerfully make the case for life in every statehouse in the country and offer practical helps to the moms who choose life for their little ones. We must keep fighting until the lives of unborn babies are fully protected in law, and the notion of abortion becomes so abhorrent that no mother would willfully choose it for her child. Here in New York, the struggle will be an uphill one, but we embrace the challenge.”

