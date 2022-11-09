With history-making win, Hochul vows to break barriers out of 'strength and passion'

NEW YORK – Amid the din of her delirious campaign headquarters, Kathy Hochul of Buffalo found herself accepting not only the cheers of victorious Democrats late Tuesday but also stepping into history as the first woman ever elected governor of New York.

Hochul headquarters erupted at 11:11 p.m. when the giant screen at Capitale, a bank-turned-party venue in downtown Manhattan, declared victory over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Answering chants of “Kathy, Kathy, Kathy,” she and newly elected Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado took to the microphone to declare their own victory.

“Thank you, New York,” she declared to more “Kathy” chants. “Thank you to everyone in this room and across this state who made this moment possible.”

She especially thanked organized labor, the new “first gentleman,” her husband, Bill, and mentioned her late mother “who inspired me to public service.”

“Tonight, you made your voices heard loud and clear, and you made me the first woman ever elected as governor of the State of New York,” she said.

She noted the road “here from Buffalo was not easy,” recalled her parents’ rise from humble beginnings and their instilling in her a sense of public service that led to her historic victory.

Pointing to the ornate glasswork crafted during an earlier age high above the stage, she declared her own moment of history.

“The glass ceiling, the one that is above us here today, has been finally been shattered,” she declared, promising to break more barriers out of “strength and passion, not fear and anger.”

Though wild cheers echoed through the cavernous hall, so did a quiet sense of relief. Not until around 10 p.m., when results from New York City began pointing to the less than robust numbers Zeldin needed, did nervous staffers begin to see the possibility of victory.

“One leg of the stool gone,” observed one, referring to Zeldin’s need for more than 30% in New York City and exceptionally strong results from upstate and the metropolitan suburbs.

And as other statewide Democrats like Sen. Charles E. Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli took the stage to declare victory, the usual confidence of New York Democrats – who now dominate all levels of government in Albany – began to seep through the rally hall.

But Hochul had to work for her victory. Enjoying all the advantages of party organization and incumbency, she started at a major disadvantage of competing in what was viewed from the beginning as a Republican year. Indeed, the GOP was also vying to score gains in the State Senate in an attempt to break the Democrats' veto-proof majority.

And though she and Delgado now head to a full, four-year term via the approval of New York voters, questions of about the uncertainty will arise. In a state with 3.5 million more Democrats than Republicans, some top Democrats earlier in the day were shaking their heads over even the notion that Zeldin posed a major challenge. Nevertheless, state Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, who revved up county organizations across the state, pulled off the victory with the significantquestions about the uncertainty assistance of unions that also aided the Hochul effort.

Part of the governor’s slog toward victory may have shown itself in her home county of Erie, which appeared ready to hand her a win in her own turf – but by a less than impressive tally. The Erie results, while not overwhelming, nevertheless negated Zeldin’s summertime boast that he would win Hochul’s home county – which many political observers believed would have signaled a statewide tsunami that never materialized.

Hochul began her historic journey in 2014 as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's running mate, winning two terms with him but occupying a relatively low key position in his administration. All that changed in August of 2021 after Cuomo resigned in the face of sexual harassment allegations. At that point Hochul succeeded him as the state's first woman governor, the first upstater in a century, and the first Buffalonian since Grover Cleveland in the 1880s.

Winning election to the state's highest office in her own right at first seemed assured. Attorney General Letitia James, who had been viewed as a top contender for the 2022 gubernatorial election, quickly exited the contest after her campaign failed to gain traction. The state Democratic Party coalesced around its new governor and endorsed her at its February convention in New York City.

But two other Democrats – Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams – then challenged her for the party nomination in the June primary. Buoyed by a substantial campaign treasury and organization support, she easily dispatched both.

Hochul began her general election campaign in a commanding position – eventually raising a record $50 million to face Zeldin. The congressman began his campaign back in April of 2021, and he also easily beat three other contenders – Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani. And as Hochul presided over adopting a budget, consoling a grieving community following the deaths of 10 Buffalonians in May at the hands of an alleged racist shooter, and then sponsoring tough new gun laws in the aftermath, she continued to seemingly cruise toward re-election.

Indeed, a Siena College poll as recently as August pegged her at leading Zeldin by 17 points.

But the Republican began to gain traction as he relentlessly hammered away at Hochul on rising crime rates in cities like New York and Rochester. Slowly he began to gain in the polls until some had him within striking distance. Even national observers focused attention in recent days on the Hochul-Zeldin contest as it became increasingly clear that Zeldin was mounting a serious Republican challenge for the first time since 2002, and in the face of an overwhelming Democratic registration advantage.