C

New York Democrats like what they see in early and absentee voting, and label as "myth" any notion that Republican Lee Zeldin is eclipsing Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul in the torrid contest for governor of New York.

Not so fast, say their Republican counterparts. They point to the polls showing a race that has tightened significantly in recent weeks and claim Zeldin's his momentum continues to grow.

It all points to a furious pace of campaigning for this weekend, with both sides importing big names to convince anyone who remains undecided, and more importantly, get out the vote from committed supporters.

Indeed, Democrats plan a major event Thursday aimed at turning out women voters at Barnard College in Manhattan featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Hochul. State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs said the rally and others like it will impress upon Democratic voters "what is at stake here."

"We have lots of activities going on throughout the state; we'll be all over the state generating enthusiasm that you would expect the last week of the campaign," he said, adding that former President Bill Clinton will also headline a Sunday event in Brooklyn to rally its more than 1 million Democratic voters.

The Clintons, residents of Westchester County, have often assisted New York Democrats over the years, including past appearances in Buffalo.

Republicans, meanwhile, remain upbeat about the momentum Zeldin has registered over the past several weeks as he continues to pound Hochul on the crime issue. This week they imported Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia – both mentioned as potential Republican candidates for president – at downstate rallies for Zeldin. The Suffolk County congressman is also slated for a Sunday morning rally at the West Seneca town complex.

New York Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, who attended the Saturday event outside Zeldin's Suffolk County headquarters, described the rally as "electric."

"It was massive; about 6,000 people," he said. "It was memorable because people look to the progress of Florida in terms of economic growth and freedom. He was saying you can have this here in New York too if you get this election right."

Youngkin, he added, drew about 1,000 people to Monday rally in Westchester County.

Jacobs, meanwhile, told statewide reporters Wednesday that he felt compelled to counter any idea that Zeldin is mounting a serious challenge in New York, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 3.5 million voters.

"This Republican spin we're getting from their camp is not so borne out by the facts," he said, pointing to just received early and absentee voting statistics. "I don't see in these numbers a red wave. In fact, they are quite the contrary."

Jacobs said of the 484,455 early votes returned from throughout the state so far, Democrats have logged a "substantial" advantage in New York City, supplying about 35% of the statewide votes so far. In Hochul's home county of Erie, he noted, Democrats are outpacing Republicans 57-25% in early voting (which usually attracts more Democrats while Republicans historically turn out at a greater rate on Election Day). Women, he noted, are also outpacing men.

Absentee votes, the chairman noted, continue to be dominated by Democrats – 140,556 Democrats to 51,163 Republicans.

"Not that anything is decided, it's simply to give you actual facts," Jacobs said, "to counter this narrative the Republican camp is trying to sell that they are closing in here."

Jacobs acknowledged Hochul may face challenges in metropolitan suburbs like Suffolk County, Zeldin's home turf.

"She may fall short in the suburbs. I just think she has to make a decent showing," he said, noting that upstate the governor is "very well-liked, especially in Western New York."

Jacobs downplayed any suggestion that Hochul has only recently stepped up her campaign in the face of Zeldin's gains.

"She stepped up well before the poll numbers," he said. "She's been out. She's been hard working. She's been there.

"And the state did not stop because of a campaign." he added. "She's doing two jobs, and I think she does it very well."

Langworthy labeled his Democratic counterpart's assessment of the situation a "total fairy tale." Democrats historically have been more apt to vote early and by absentee, he said, so an advantage at this point might prove feasible. But he noted many Republicans and non-affiliated will also vote on Tuesday.

"It doesn't take a scientist to figure out that by the desperate tone of the Hochul campaign that they are in deep trouble," he said.