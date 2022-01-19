With $21.6 million on hand and de Blasio out, Kathy Hochul dominates early in governor's race

Bill De Blasio passes on race for New York governor "I am not going to be running for governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the State of New York," he said today in a Twitter video.

De Blasio's decision to forego running this year, meanwhile, ranked as another major development in the campaign. The former mayor, who left office on Dec. 31 following two terms and who had been strongly hinting at a candidacy for governor, announced his decision Tuesday morning via Twitter.

"I am not going to be running for governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the State of New York," he said in a video.

De Blasio is now expected to continue his campaign for educational initiatives after establishing a political committee and planning a statewide tour this year to advance ideas for vastly expanded educational opportunities, financed by taxing the super wealthy.

"We proved we could do big things," he said in his Twitter video. "There will be more news in the days ahead."

A source close to de Blasio noted the new Siena poll shows pockets of strong support for him and that some advisers continued to urge a run. But the decision to hold off this year was reached over the weekend, the source said, noting the former mayor's campaign team remains intact for whatever may lie ahead.

+4 Introspective Democrats examine their party as 2022 elections draw near In recent interviews, some of the party's leading figures – and one Republican – weighed in.