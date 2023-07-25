Williamsville's top administrator said the mayor's decision to replace her was "absolutely" made for personal reasons and not because of her job performance.

The Village Board on Monday voted without comment to hire Sue Canell as administrator/clerk-treasurer, replacing Judy Kindron, who had held the post since 2019.

The board named Kindron temporary clerk to pay her through October, when her latest, two-year term expires.

Resident Cheryl Meyer told trustees their treatment of Kindron was "abominable" and "disgusting." Mayor Christine Hunt, who took office this month, didn't respond.

Hunt previously said she had the right to act and Canell will help her meet her goals for the village.

Kindron said she believes Hunt and her allies considered her too close to former Mayor Deb Rogers.

She also noted Canell's lack of municipal experience. Kindron and her two predecessors all served as deputy treasurer before their promotions. Hunt, however, has described Canell as qualified.

Kindron, 65, acknowledges she's a board appointee but feels she was treated unfairly. "It's just not right to play with people's lives," she said.