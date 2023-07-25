Williamsville's top administrator said the mayor's decision to replace her was "absolutely" made for personal reasons and not because of her job performance.
The Village Board on Monday voted without comment to hire Sue Canell as administrator/clerk-treasurer, replacing Judy Kindron, who had held the post since 2019.
The board named Kindron temporary clerk to pay her through October, when her latest, two-year term expires.
Resident Cheryl Meyer told trustees their treatment of Kindron was "abominable" and "disgusting." Mayor Christine Hunt, who took office this month, didn't respond.
Hunt previously said she had the right to act and Canell will help her meet her goals for the village.
- Bill would ban public use of marijuana, including edibles
- Eastern Hills Mall will start vacating tenants to make way for new town center
- In wake of Nyheim Hines injury, here's what 'standard' NFL contracts say about banned off-field activities
- Ted's Hot Dogs in Lockport closes for good
- Mother of missing Buffalo woman helped kick-start investigation of serial killer of Gilgo Beach
- Woman who sued Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen now denies he sexually assaulted her
- Legends expands WNY presence with purchase of ADPRO Sports from Pegula family
- Darius Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council president and church pastor, accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit
- Analysis: Terry Pegula's new leaders are in, and Ron Raccuia is out. What does it mean for the Buffalo Bills?
- Terry Pegula stepping in as president, Ron Raccuia out, as Bills restructure front office
- Buffalo elementary school principal placed on leave amid accusations of physical assault, sexual abuse
- Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffers knee injury, expected to miss 2023 season
- A canceled flight, a surprise meeting with Bills' Sean McDermott and a carload of coaching insight
- Erie County real estate transactions
- Good Morning, Buffalo: Suburban car washes drive complaints from neighbors
Kindron said she believes Hunt and her allies considered her too close to former Mayor Deb Rogers.
She also noted Canell's lack of municipal experience. Kindron and her two predecessors all served as deputy treasurer before their promotions. Hunt, however, has described Canell as qualified.
Kindron, 65, acknowledges she's a board appointee but feels she was treated unfairly. "It's just not right to play with people's lives," she said.
Get Politics Now in your inbox!
Sign up for a behind-the-scenes look at Western New York's political power brokers with our weekly newsletter.