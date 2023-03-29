For the second year in a row, the Village of Williamsville will not put the Ellicott Creek dam into operation.

This leaves Williamsville back where it was 12 months ago, with competing interests in the village and the Town of Amherst debating the fate of the century-old flood-control structure.

Village officials have decided not to make the emergency dam repairs approved by the Village Board last July. Instead, they will wait for the results of a study of long-term solutions to the dam problem, though the village still doesn't know if it will receive a federal grant to cover the report's cost.

"We've come full circle and I'm very happy," Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers, who opposed making the temporary repairs, said Tuesday. "And I think the residents as a whole are going to benefit from this plan of attack."

Amherst, however, isn't waiting around for the dam survey to take action. Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the town is exploring ways to redirect water to get it flowing through the creek's Island Park channel.

This would appease home and business owners annoyed at the prospect of a second year with a dried-out creek channel. Village and state regulators must approve any such work, but Kulpa said he is optimistic something can be done this year.

"We think we have multiple options to push water through the channel," Kulpa said, "with or without the dam."

Crews dammed Ellicott Creek, near Island Park, in the 1930s to prevent damaging flooding downstream. To operate the dam, village Public Works employees stand on a narrow gangway and manually lower or raise five heavy gates that slide along steel tracks.

Ellicott Creek backs up when the gates are lowered, filling a channel that runs around the western side of Island Park before it meets the main creek on the north side of the dam and continues under Main Street and over Glen Falls.

Village officials last year said the dam's structural concrete and gate tracks had deteriorated so much it put village workers at risk. The Village Board in March 2022 decided not to operate the dam.

This left the creek flowing through the dam and dried out the Island Park channel. People who own homes and businesses along the creek channel complained about a foul stench, vermin and the loss of their waterfront views.

Further, Amherst's Municipal Building backs up to the creek and employees last summer began to report a sickening sulfur smell, an issue tied to discharges from the town's geothermal cooling system.

By July, citing the various problems blamed on the dried-out creek channel, the Village Board at a special meeting voted to split, with the town, the estimated $41,555 cost of making emergency repairs that would put the dam into operation.

This move prompted pushback from neighbors who live upstream along the creek and who, for years, have complained of flooding when the dam gates are lowered.

By September, the state Department of Environmental Conservation had approved the work plan, but no repairs were ever performed.

Rogers said the cost of the temporary repairs has risen well past the initial estimate, though she couldn't provide an exact figure. She also said the recently approved 2023-24 village budget approved does not include any money for those repairs.

The Village Board has opted, instead, to wait for the results of a study to determine the best way to manage creek levels at Island Park, Rogers said. Permanent fixes could include gates that automatically raise and lower or flood-control devices that would adjust to the height of the water, officials have said previously.

"My board is now agreeing with me that, yeah, we shouldn't spend money on a temporary fix," she said. "We should wait for the FEMA grant, the long-term comprehensive study to be done, to determine what is a long-term solution rather than a short-term Band-Aid for this dam."

The village was supposed to find out last fall whether it would receive Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for the dam study, but this didn't happen. Now, Williamsville officials are hoping to get word next month, Rogers said.

Kulpa said the town is moving ahead with its own effort to balance the interests of upstream homeowners, who fear flooding, and the restaurant and home owners along the creek channel who don't want to see it dried out for another summer.

The town has asked an engineering firm to conduct boring tests of the creek bed. It's a first step in figuring out how to get water flowing into the channel even if the dam isn't put into use this year.

Amherst officials haven't determined exactly what they will do but, Kulpa said, "We're going to do something."