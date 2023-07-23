The Williamsville Village Board for the second time in a year is planning to oust a senior village administrator.

Williamsville Mayor Christine Hunt, who took office this month, intends to replace Village Administrator Judith Kindron, who also serves as clerk-treasurer.

Hunt's request to replace Kindron with Sue Canell is on the agenda for Monday's Village Board meeting.

"As a newly elected mayor I can legally bring in an administrator of my choice," Hunt told The Buffalo News on Friday. "I just have some goals in mind, let's say, that I think this administrator will help us to achieve."

Kindron, reached Friday afternoon, declined to comment until after Monday's vote. She earns $87,400 as administrator/clerk-treasurer and, prior to her January 2019 appointment to that position, served 11 years as Williamsville's deputy treasurer.

Hunt said she had discussed with Kindron her intention to make a change. "Judy's aware of it," the mayor said. "We've had a conversation."

Canell, a Williamsville resident, would take over as administrator/clerk-treasurer at a salary of $82,000.

"She brings over 25 years of experience in administration, corporate training, meeting planning and marketing communications to the village team. We look forward to working with her," Hunt said.

Kindron's most recent, two-year appointment ran through the end of October. She would be named to the newly created, full-time position of temporary clerk for a period of up to three months, during which she will receive her current rate of pay and benefits.

The administrator/clerk-treasurer oversees day-to-day operations of the village, including tax collection; is the main point of contact for the public; coordinates village elections; and prepares agendas and minutes for Village Board meetings, among other tasks.

The new-look Village Board, all aligned with the village's Community First Party, must approve Canell's appointment .

Hunt, previously a trustee, was elected mayor last month. Two new trustees, James Celeste and Jeffrey Hahn, will join Hunt and incumbent Eileen Torre on the Village Board.

Deputy Mayor Dan DeLano, who chose not to seek re-election, returns as Hunt's choice to fill her trustee seat.

Monday's vote comes one year after Hunt and her board allies voted – over the objections of then-Mayor Deb Rogers – to eliminate the job of village community development director.

Keaton DePriest, who had held the $67,000-a-year post since early 2018, said he had no warning prior to the vote taken at the July 2022 reorganizational meeting.

Hunt said then that the position was created on a temporary basis in 2013 and never was intended to be permanent. Further, trustees said, Kindron and remaining village employees could take on DePriest's responsibilities.