Migrants are entering the United States almost 2,000 miles away, but the issues related to that influx have landed on the doorstep of politicians and organizations across New York.

As Gov. Kathy Hochul called for federal help to allow asylum-seekers to work while they are in this country – an idea that received tepid support from the New York Farm Bureau – Rep. Nicholas Langworthy called for swift federal action to deal with the issue.

"What we have now is chaos," Langworthy said of the border situation. "What we need is control and law and order."

Meanwhile, immigration suddenly has become a campaign issue in the race for Erie County executive, where incumbent Mark Poloncarz and challenger Chrissy Casilio staked out opposing positions.

New York City has had more than 60,000 migrants arriving within the past year, forcing city officials to look for housing options outside the city, including busing people to hotels in neighboring Rockland and Orange counties.

On Friday, Hochul said while visiting Buffalo that the state is considering all options, including using SUNY campuses as potential sites to house the ongoing surge of migrants and asylum-seekers in New York City. Then on Monday, she and New York Mayor Eric Adams called for the White House to provide expedited work authorization for asylum-seekers.

"They're eager to work. They want to work," Hochul said. "They came here in search of work and a new future, and they can become part of our economy and part of our communities, and people are ready to start training them right in facilities like we have here today."

New York Farm Bureau president David Fisher said the organization supports Hochul's request but views it as "a temporary Band-Aid for a greater problem that must be solved in Washington, D.C."

Langworthy said he has sympathy for Hochul on the issue but disputed the idea that all of the migrants at the southern border were legal asylum-seekers.

"The notion that everyone is an asylum-seeker from a war-torn country? That’s nonsense," Langworthy said. "We won’t know until they actually go through a hearing. Now they can apply for asylum, but they’re getting hearing dates that are in 2028 and, meanwhile, they just go about their business as people who are here with the presumption that they could maybe get asylum."

Langworthy said he had concerns that migrants could spread polio, measles and hepatitis if they came here unvaccinated.

"Many of the migrants don’t have a record of the vaccinations," he said. "Meanwhile, we were firing nurses that were so desperately needed because they refused to get a vaccination."

Langworthy said "small, rural schools" in his district, which includes parts of the Southern Tier, could be overwhelmed in the fall if migrants settle there from New York City.

Asked whether those rural communities depend on migrant farm workers to perform the type of hard labor that many Americans don't want to do, Langworthy said he differentiates between current migrants and those who come seasonally on the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers visa program.

"The farmers acknowledge to me that it’s a complicated process but it works out very well for them," he said of the visa program.

Hochul considering using state properties, SUNY campuses to house asylum-seekers Hochul called it a "crisis situation," noting she had met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, which came a day after she went to Washington, D.C., to talk about the state's needs to accommodate the influx of asylum-seekers.

Seven Western New York counties have declared states of emergency to block New York City from sending migrants and asylum-seekers to local hotels. Erie County Republicans have called on Poloncarz to issue a similar order, but Poloncarz on Saturday said he would not issue any order that would "prohibit the housing of legal asylum-seekers in our community."

"Not only is such an order illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it is morally repugnant," Poloncarz said in a statement he posted to Twitter.

Casilio criticized Poloncarz's statement about not declaring a state of emergency regarding possible asylum-seekers being housed in Erie County.

"Mark's approach to this crisis is the same as it is to every crisis he has faced," she said in a news conference outside the Rath County Office Building. "He has no strategy. He has no shown no leadership. He takes no action, and he bullies and belittles anyone who asks him to be accountable. We deserve better."

She described Poloncarz's assertion that calling a state of emergency is illegal and "morally repugnant" as another example of him being out of touch with county taxpayers over common "dinner table issues."

"Whether they are coming tomorrow, or a year from now, a plan needs to be in place," she said.

When Casilio was asked to outline her own response plan, however, she said she didn't have one.

"It's hard to come up with a solution if we don't know in full the situation," she said.